There's a New Way to Cremate and Memorialize Loved Ones

Envoi Cremation provides a simple, affordable online solution to purchase cremation while offering permanent memorialization from affiliate locations.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinela Consulting Group today announced the launch of Envoi Cremation, a technology company that provides a full-service online cremation process, combining a fully-online purchase experience with the option for post-cremation services such as remembrance ceremonies and permanent memorialization. Envoi employs a simple user experience, affordable cremation options, with transparent pricing fully online.

According to the Cremation Association of North America (CANA), by 2040, 4 out of 5 Americans are projected to choose cremation over casket burial, 3x higher than in 2000, when about 27% of American consumers chose cremation. And a full third of those consumers keep the cremated remains in their home. Yet, the path to at-need and pre-need cremation services is largely unchanged, primarily purchased through brick-and-mortar channels can cost more than $10,000 including memorialization options, while no-frills "direct" cremation services promise low prices but are filled with hidden fees and leave consumers alone to search for post-cremation memorialization.

"Current online offerings solve only the most basic cremation needs with significant upcharges and few post-cremation options like a remembrance ceremony or a permanent memorialization," said Rick Miller, President and CEO of Envoi. "Envoi provides a holistic, streamlined user experience and newly imagined customer journey, using our relationships with physical locations to offer what no other online company does -- a thorough selection post-cremation options."

Using Envoi, consumers can purchase cremation services 100% online, or connect with an Envoi Guide for assistance. Consumers also have the option to include a service of remembrance and permanent memorialization options at one of Envoi's affiliate locations. Pricing is clear and upfront, with no surprises for any additional costs that consumers might incur. And your loved one is returned, at no cost, through pick-up at an Envoi location or one of our local affiliates. All cremations include Envoi SecureCare™, our proprietary solution that provides updates to the family at each step of the cremation process, so the family is confident in knowing exactly where their loved one is at all times.

Envoi's 5-step process includes upfront online pricing, with no surprises and no hidden fees.

Arrange – manage the cremation of your loved one 100% online or using our Envoi guides

Secure – we bring your loved one safely into our care

Document – our experienced staff takes care of ALL filings and paperwork

Cremation – our trusted team completes the cremation process at a certified facility

Return – your loved one is safely returned to you in your choice of urn or container

According to the 2022 Funeral and Cemetery Consumer Behavior Study (FCCBS), nearly half of consumers over 45 would consider purchasing funeral pre-arrangements completely online, and 71% say a lack of clear, transparent pricing would cause them to never use a funeral home again. 50% of consumers now say they will only do business with companies that provide price transparency.

"Data shows that there is a convergence of consumers looking for a hassle-free online buying experience who still desire full-service options like remembrance and memorialization," said Miller. "Consumers want to shop online with assistance on their own terms, but they also want a wider range of offerings. That is the market that Envoi satisfies."

Envoi is immediately available for consumers in Southern California, with expansion soon to follow.

ABOUT ENVOI

Envoi is the only technology company that delivers a full-service online cremation experience. Envoi provides simple, affordable cremation with transparent pricing fully online, while also allowing consumers the ability to chat with an experienced Envoi Guide as well as purchase post-cremation services such as permanent memorialization through its affiliate partners. Envoi uses its simple 5-step process to ensure an experience with no surprises and no hidden fees. For more information: www.envoicremation.com

