ABC Fine Wine & Spirits Launches Holiday Campaign Targeting "Champagne Taste on Eggnog Budget"

And what better way to announce it than in the form of a classic holiday poem?

'Twas the month before Christmas and all through the state

The ABC dream team was staying up late;

Polishing up this year's holiday ad

in hopes that good-spirited fun would be had

A campaign to sweep you right off your feet

to shake you and stir you and serve you up neat

To show off our shelves from ceiling to floor

(And possibly mention all 125 stores)

A promo to highlight we're family owned

and remind you we sit on the liquor store throne

One that mentions delivery: curbside and front door

And expert-picked wines that we're happy to pour

Then up from Creative, on fluttering wings

A sweet angel whispered, "Focus on just one thing"

So we got in a huddle and knew what to do

a steadfast promise that always rings true:

Whether gifting or guzzling, you want to impress

and here at ABC, you can do that for less

Yes, you can live large without breaking the bank

And when your guests are dazzled, you'll have us to thank

More rapid than reindeer, our ideas they came

And we whistled and shouted these values by name:

Now small batch! Now new brands! Now rare and cool finds!

On top shelf! On specialty liquor and wines!

To the screen! On their phone! To a sign that they'll see!

Now, tell all Floridians about ABC!

Our boozy utopia with shelves to the sky

has selection so good it brings a tear to your eye

And hark! All this luxury comes at a good price

Our costs are not naughty, they're shockingly nice

Now how do you tie this all up in a bow?

You use holiday references everyone knows

Like a disgruntled dad obsessed with his lights

Like the parents whose kid didn't get on their flight

Like lords that are leaping and silly gift swaps

If they all had their way, ABC's where they'd shop

So, here's a sneak peek, we think that you'll love it:

Get Champagne Taste On An Eggnog Budget

About ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

ABC has been serving Florida residents and visitors since 1936 and offers in-store services from sampling areas, a concierge service for large events and online shopping with curbside pickup or delivery through abcfws.com. ABC has 125 locations in Florida, which typically carry more than 10,000 different wines, spirits, beers, cigars and accessories. Each location is staffed with a knowledgeable, passionate team to help guests find what they are looking for and discover new favorites.

Learn more about ABC Fine Wine & Spirits by visiting abcfws.com. Keep up with ABC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

epilogue

One final reminder before we are done

This press release rhymes so that you would have fun

Here's hoping this poem inspires you to pitch

Because writing these couplets sure was a b*#%!

We're toasting to you—with a sparkling white

Merry Marketing to all and to all a good night!

