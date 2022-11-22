Women Business Collaborative Announces Appointment of Shelly Kapoor Collins and Gerri Mason Hall to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Business Collaborative (WBC) today announced the appointment of Shelly Kapoor Collins and Gerri Mason Hall to its Board of Directors. Both join the WBC Board with immediate effect.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Shelly and Gerri to our Board," said Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. "These amazing women leaders have made significant contributions to the advancement of diversity and inclusion throughout their entire professional careers, and we are thrilled to welcome their thought leadership as we look to 2023 and beyond."

Shelly Kapoor Collins is a Partner at Sway Ventures and the Founding Partner of Shatter Fund, a venture capital fund that exclusively invests in high-potential disruptive technology companies led by woman entrepreneurs. Collins, who previously served as Tech Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris, was recognized earlier this year by the WBC with the 2022 Trailblazer in Gender Equity and Diversity Award.

"I'm honored to be asked to join the board of Women Business Collaborative," said Collins. "I look forward to joining this dedicated group of leaders committed to achieving full equality, especially in access to capital and inclusivity for all women in business."

A lifelong champion for diversity in the workplace, Gerri Mason Hall serves on the boards of UNCF and Generations United. Mason Hall's previous leadership roles include Vice President, Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at NetApp and Chief Diversity Officer at Sodexo and Amtrak

"I look forward to working with this amazing team to advance the WBC mission," said Mason Hall. "I'm especially excited to support leaders and companies of purpose and leverage our strength in numbers."

The WBC Board of Directors is the governing body that oversees an unprecedented alliance of over 75 business organizations and hundreds of business leaders who are building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business.

"The WBC has made significant advancements in accelerating change for women in business, but as our own research has shown, much work remains," commented Paula Bennett, Co-Chair of the WBC Nomination Governance Committee. "We are delighted that Shelly and Gerri have chosen to share their insights and expertise with WBC as part of our Board as we work to drive the advancement of all women in business, at all levels and across all industries."

About Women Business Collaborative (WBC)

The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) is an unprecedented alliance of more than 75 women's business organizations and hundreds of business leaders building a movement to achieve equal position, pay, and power for all women in business. Through collaboration, advocacy, action, and accountability, we mobilize thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies to accelerate change. For more information on the Women Business Collaborative visit wbcollaborative.org

