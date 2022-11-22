Cognata and Foretellix Join Forces to Deliver End-to-End Solution for AV and ADAS Development, Verification, and Validation

Joint offering to provide comprehensive solution for testing of perception and planning

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix and Cognata announce a joint solution that pairs Cognata's developers' simulation engine, Enterprise, with Foretellix's Foretify™ verification and validation platform. The joint solution helps ensure the safety of ADAS and AV systems, reduces development cost, and improves time to market.

Based on Cognata's photo-realistic, multi-layered simulation technology and Foretellix's scenario-based, hyper-scale verification and validation platfrom, the joint solution helps ADAS and AV development teams to perform massive-scale testing of perception and planning throughout the entire development cycle.

"The integration between Cognata's Enterprise and Foretify™ will enable safe commercial deployment of autonomous solutions in multiple applications including advanced ADAS, L3 highway pilot, L4 hub-to-hub trucking, L4 mining, and more," said Ziv Binyamini, ECO and co-founder of Foretellix. "Our joint solution provides customers the quality and scale needed to ensure safe commercial deployment of ADAS and automated driving systems".

"Cognata's photo-realistic, multi-layered simulation platform is designed to incorporate all factors into its simulation engine to create a full run-time orchestration, from planning to hardware-in-the-loop testing." Said Danny Atsmon, CEO of Cognata. "Integrating with Foretellix's verification and validation platform will allow for a full solution for on and off-road systems, and the large-scale verification and validation required to ensure ADAS and AV safe deployment."

About Cognata

Cognata provides cutting-edge autonomous driving technologies with its end-to-end solutions for autonomous platforms. Other than an advanced engine creating a photorealistic simulation platform, Cognata offers the know-how of the market offerings, products integration and a comprehensive V&V walkthrough, end-to-end. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers tier 1's in the world, Cognata accelerates the autonomous and ADAS engineering capabilities, and brings the unique power and expertise of artificial intelligence and computer vision, taking off years of the development process.

For further information, visit https://www.cognata.com

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the leading provider of verification and validation solutions for ADAS and Automated Driving Systems. Foretellix's Foretify™️ platform helps automotive, trucking and mining customers to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Foretellix is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit http://www.foretellix.com

