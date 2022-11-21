Who's Got Your Back? Win a $1,000 Scholarship for You and a Friend

The Wahl 'College Cuts - Who's Got Your Back?' Contest is encouraging home haircutters to nominate a friend for a chance to each win $1,000

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When cutting your own hair, tackling the back can be the toughest part. This is when you need a friend who's got your back. Whether it be in life, or home haircuts, men's grooming leader Wahl wants to know who's been with you through thick and thin. The Wahl 'College Cuts – Who's Got Your Back?' Contest is looking to award a $1,000 scholarship and a Wahl Clipper to both you and your friend.

Enter the Wahl 'College Cuts – Who's Got Your Back?' Contest by December 16, 2022, at https://bit.ly/whosgotyourbackwithwahl

"We designed this contest to celebrate the bonds that are often formed in college," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "It's a unique environment where guys will often lean on their friends for support — be it protecting their blind side or cutting their hair. This is especially true in the quarterback and linemen relationship, so we're excited to partner with some college football players to help bring this story to life."

No one knows how to 'line it up' quite like football linemen, so Wahl has partnered with college quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei, Sam Hartman and Kyle McCord. They, along with their linemen, will be taking to their Instagram channels to share how they have each other's backs on and off the field with the help of Wahl.

How the Contest Works

From now until December 16, 2022, participants over the age of 18 are encouraged to visit the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/whosgotyourbackwithwahl and nominate someone who has/had their back. Entries will require a short write up with a specific example of how the nominee has/had the entrant's back. Entries will be judged based on the entrant's ability to genuinely express their appreciation for the nominee. So, did your wingman introduce you to your significant other? Did your best friend give you the best advice? Wahl wants to know.

At the end of the entry period, two winners along with their two nominees, will each receive a Wahl Pro Series Clipper and a $1,000 general use prepaid card referred to as a "scholarship."

Entrants can also get to the contest page by following @WahlGrooming on Facebook or Instagram, and can get more details from the Official Rules. And if you're looking for more help to hone your home-haircutting skills check out these instructional videos and expert tips from Wahl.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 103rd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

Wahl Clipper Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Wahl) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wahl Grooming