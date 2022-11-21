THE VAST MAJORITY OF AMERICANS DISTRUST THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM BELIEVING THE FOCUS IS ON PROFITS OVER PEOPLE

Hospice Non Profits Send a Strong Message: We Make Decisions at the Bedside, not the Boardroom.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New data from a National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI ) nationwide survey shows that 82% of Americans believe the U.S. healthcare system puts profits ahead of people, and 72% believe healthcare groups are not doing a good job caring for folks as they age.

THE NPHI MISSION: "Our Mission," explains Carole Fisher, NPHI President, "is to represent not-for-profit community based hospice and palliative care providers nationwide to ensure all seriously ill patients plus their families have access to comprehensive care that reflects their personal goals, values, and preferences. The survey data reinforces the critical role that our member organizations provide in the communities they serve. They are guided by empathic and compassionate individuals who make critical decisions at the bedside and not the boardroom."

MILLIONS IN CHARITY CARE: Every year NPHI members care for over 400,000 patients and their families. Every year members collectively raise close to 200 million dollars and provide much of that in charity care for the under or uninsured.

AGING WORRIES: The survey findings clearly indicate that Americans are uncertain about care options as they age and are reluctant to discuss their personal needs with a healthcare system they do not generally trust. Since late in life care is provided without regard for profit, NPHI members can help ease these concerns.

NO ONE IS EVER TURNED AWAY: NPHI's CEO, Tom Koutsoumpas upon reviewing the study, commented, "Our members are the ultimate safety net for many communities and especially those living in disadvantaged neighborhoods. We welcome patients and their families by providing the highest quality care, mostly in their homes, regardless of race, citizenship status, or ability to pay. We believe no one living in America should be alone in the hospital at the end of their life but rather wherever they live surrounded by family and close friends."

For more information, read NPHI's report. Views and Experiences of Aging & End of Life Care in the US

If you need to find a hospice provider, please use our website provider locator or call 1-844-GET-NPHI.



About the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) https://www.hospiceinnovations.org

NPHI is a collaborative of almost 100 not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 35 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care.

