Schneider Electric Square D™ X Series Connected Wiring Devices Named Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Renovation Award Winner

Innovative new device line recognized for providing transparency into energy use at the plug level allowing homeowners to monitor and reduce energy use

Schneider Electric named to Home Renovation category in the first year the award has been given

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today that their new Square D™ X Series Connected Wiring Devices were named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Home Renovation Awards . The innovative devices received recognition within the 'Brightest Electric Ideas' category of the 2022 Home Renovation Awards.

The X Series is feature-rich, including easy installation, refreshed modern design and smart home compatibility, as well as the only offer with embedded energy monitoring capabilities. The connectivity of this new line establishes a new benchmark for home wiring devices. These connected devices complete the grid-to-plug solution enabling intelligent home energy management via Wi-Fi and Z-Wave.

"As consumers focus on energy efficiency and sustainability in their homes, understanding how their energy is being used is the first step in making changes to optimize efficiency and reduce their utility bill," said Richard Korthauer, Senior Vice President, Home & Distribution, Schneider Electric. "We are honored that Good Housekeeping has recognized our innovation in smart, sustainable homes with this prestigious award, naming our Square D X Series Connected Wiring Devices to their 2022 Home Renovation Awards list."

These sleek devices raise the bar for both with a refreshed design and convenient control from a smartphone or through a smart speaker, like the Amazon Alexa or Google Home, for voice activation. With energy-efficiency at top of mind, this innovative line of switches, dimmers and outlets provides real-time energy insights down to the plug level, allowing homeowners to pinpoint which devices are using the most energy and make informed decisions to optimize home energy use, increasing their energy efficiency and lower their utility costs.

For more information on the Square D™ X Series Connected Wiring Devices, please visit the Schneider Electric website. To purchase, please visit Home Depot or Lowes.

