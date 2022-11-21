Canvass AI Showcases AI Solutions for Steelmakers to Optimize Production and Reduce GHG Emissions

DENVER and TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI-as-a-Service, will today detail and discuss its series of packaged AI solutions for the steel industry at the Artificial Intelligence and Steelmaking Summit. The Company will deliver a presentation on Leveraging Industrial AI to Increase Throughput in Steel Manufacturing at 12:00 pm November 22nd EST (17:00 GMT).

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said: "Canvass AI has worked very closely with steelmakers on maximizing throughput in steel production. The additional benefits, however, reducing energy costs, remelts, and GHG emissions, are what organizations are looking for most from AI and digital transformation – a road toward sustainability."

The session on Leveraging Industrial AI to Increase Throughput in Steel Manufacturing will cover:

How a leading steel manufacturer is projecting an increase in throughput by over 10% within the first week of using the Canvass AI platform

Key considerations on how to successfully apply industrial AI in operations

How the Canvass AI platform predicts optimal throughput speed for common steel-making processes, such as annealing, to maximize productivity without jeopardizing quality

Canvass AI's packaged AI solutions for the steel industry are designed to capture institutional knowledge and include:

Process Suite that reduces raw material costs, improves quality and reduces waste;

Net-Zero Suite ™ that optimizes water use/reuse, waste reduction and minimizing GHG emissions without compromising production goals; and

Asset Suite that reduces energy costs and increases reliability with reduced downtime.

About Steel Times International and the Artificial Intelligence and Steelmaking Summit

The Artificial Intelligence and Steelmaking Summit is run by Steel Times International, which has served as the leading journal for the steel and iron manufacturing industries for over 150 years.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading software provider enabling industrial companies to exceed their operations and sustainability targets with patented industrial AI technology. Its AI-as-a-Service is designed to co-exist with existing technologies and empower workforces to achieve faster sustainable outcomes. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

