New Progress in Scientific Research by Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (SIGS)

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professors Qionghai Dai (from Tsinghua University) and Haoqian Wang's (from the Division of Information Science and Technology at Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School) research teams integrated their self-supervised denoising framework with fluorescence microscopes for real-time suppression of photon shot noise. This new technique can reduce the minimum photon flux by more than 10-fold and achieves low-dosage, long-term, high-sensitivity imaging of various biological processes such as calcium activity, cell migration, and neurotransmitter release. Their work provides a new solution to the photon-limited challenge of fluorescence microscopy. The research article entitled "Real-time denoising enables high-sensitivity fluorescence time-lapse imaging beyond the shot-noise limit" was published in the journal Nature Biotechnology (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-022-01450-8)

The ten papers from the Division of Information Science and Technology of SIGS were accepted amongst the 10,411 papers submitted at the Annual Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems 2022. The conference covers topics including deep learning, computer vision, large-scale machine learning, learning theory, optimization, sparse theory and many other sub-fields.

The Division of Information Science and Technology (DIST) was established in 2002 on the foundation of four disciplines: Information and Communication Engineering, Control Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, and Electronic Science and Technology. DIST aims to transform lives and industry with the latest technologies and cultivate talents with technology innovation and engineering application by concentrating on the advancement of research into fundamental theories and practical technologies in the realm of electronic information. As a significant graduate training base for Tsinghua University in electronic information, it offers 4 doctoral programs and 6 master's programs.

