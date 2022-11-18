MB National, LLC Continues Expansion by Acquiring A Majority Interest in Monterey Bay Suites in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MB National, LLC has purchased a majority interest in Monterey Bay Suites located on the highly desired north end of Myrtle Beach. The purchase was just the latest new addition to the MB National portfolio which recently included the opening of a $79 Million Oceanfront Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard dual brand.

Monterey Bay is an oceanfront Myrtle Beach resort, offering luxurious suites with full and partial ocean views. Conveniently located on the north end of Myrtle Beach, Monterey Bay is just a few steps away from one of the most scenic stretches of beach on the East coast and close to water parks, shopping, restaurants and attractions. All guests enjoy complimentary hot breakfast and a diverse range of amenities including an indoor/outdoor pool, indoor lazy river and hot tub. It also boasts a unique rooftop pool and hot tub with views facing Myrtle Beach.

MB National has selected Brittain Resorts & Hotels as the onsite management company. Brittain Resorts & Hotels will assume all management responsibilities including revenue management, strategic operations, homeowner services, food and beverage, human resources, information technology, sales and marketing services.

"Monterey Bay's exciting amenities and prime location makes it a welcome addition to our hospitality family," said Patrick Norton, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "We look forward to implementing our service philosophies and best practices as we get to know our new team members, guests and homeowners."

MB National LLC's (MBN) roots go back to 1971, when The Myrtle Beach National Company was formed by a group of hoteliers. Over the past 50+ years, the company has built or acquired multiple golf courses, hotels and condo properties. MBN's portfolio partnerships include two vacation rental companies - Beach Vacations and Lachicotte, The Breakers Resort, The Strand, Litchfield Beach & Golf Resort as well as seven Starbucks locations. MBN's most recent development was the construction of a $79 Million Oceanfront Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard dual brand, which opened in Spring of 2022 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH) is a full service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, BRH has been enriching the lives of their team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve in providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,000 rooms, suites, and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 22 hotels and resorts and 45+ restaurants & bars within the United States. For more information on Brittain Resorts & Hotels, visit BrittainResorts.com.

