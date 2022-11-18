International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings On January 31, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

The company is also announcing earnings dates for the remainder of 2023:

First-Quarter, April 27, 2023

Second-Quarter, July 27, 2023

Third-Quarter, October 26, 2023

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

