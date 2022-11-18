Experience a New Level of Clarity - All New CHiQ UltraSlim Monitor

ZHONGSHAN, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHiQ is a brand that is synonymous with improving quality of life by offering smart appliances that handles chores with less time, giving consumers +More. Adhering to our mantra of offering +Value, the all new CHiQ UltraSlim Monitor will amaze you will its lightweight portability, refined aesthetics and stunning clarity.

Surprisingly Slim and Compact

Its compact and ultraSlim design is comparable to pages of a book, with simple but striking aesthetics featuring a metal bezel-less design, it stand out in any home or office environment as an ornamental centerpiece, At only 8mm, the monitor can also be adjusted easily between 5-15 degrees, giving you the most comfortable perspective for work and play.

Stable on All Sides for Great Comfort

Perched on a more stable V-shaped metal stand and supported by a VESA stand adapter for stability on all angles, the UltraSlim Series is catered to the most comfortable views, and stability you can depend on. It features 24", 27", 32" widescreen monitor equipped with full HD display, and 1.07 billion colors for images of amazing clarity and the most vivid visions,

Your Perfect Assistant for Work and Play

The CHiQ UltraSlim Monitor is ultra-versatile and blends seamlessly into your setup, whether at home or at the office. Boasting a low blue light display, it effectively reduces the damage caused by blue light to the eyes, and reduces visual fatigue so you can manage multiple projects via its comprehensive display, This amazing assistant also supports Freesync/FPS/RTS game profiles and modes, with cutting-edge graphics to take your gaming to the next level.

Double Whammy

Finally, combine two CHiQ UltraSlim Monitors to create a truly amazing display setup, offering a larger field of view, as well as great office or gaming experience at a more cost-effective price.

CHiQ is all about appliances that gives you more comfort and convenience, Get your brand new perspective with the CHiQ UltraSlim Monitor, and stay focused on the best in life wherever you are.

