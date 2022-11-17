XT.COM Lists DecentraBNB (DBNB) in the Innovation and Web3.0 Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of DBNB on its platform in the Innovation and Web3.0 zone and the DBNB/USDT trading pair is open for trading from 2022-11-17 8:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit DBNB for trading at 2022-11-17 3:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for DBNB will open at 2022-11-18 8:00 (UTC)

About DecentraBNB Token

DecentraBnB (DBNB) is an ERC-20 standard token with a total supply of 1 billion (850 million currently in circulation). As per the utility of the DBNB token, owners of DBNB can participate in the governance of the DecentreBnB ecosystem. The token is also utilized as a unit of exchange on the DecentraBnB ecosystem where users are able to make bookings, purchases, and receive loyalty rebates. The Consumer's loyalty rebate in DBNB is by providing consent of the consumer's cross-vendor user data. Team and advisor's allocation of DBNB will have a vesting period of 3 years, 33.3% vesting each year, with a one-year cliff.

About DecentraBNB Protocol

The DecentraBnB Protocol is the epitome of the next-generation travel protocol, bringing blockchain technology to the travel industry. In order to link all customers and businesses in the travel sector, DecentraBnB offers a smart-contract-based protocol on a decentralized travel ecosystem which supports content creation, transactions, and a distributed smart network for data.

The DecentreBnB dApp is at the center of the protocol. Using its API and transparent data access, it acts as a content platform which has a commissioned marketplace for venues, a strong incentive structure, and an advertising model that rewards users. Users would have control over their identity, data, and content IP. Businesses are given a direct and transparent route to conduct transactions and collaborate, and all third-party travel companies are given the freedom to design their application logic and token economics.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both DBNB and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in DBNB trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://decentrabnb.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DecentraBnB

Telegram: https://t.me/decentraBNB

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

