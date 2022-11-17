VoltSafe Inc. WINS TWO CES 2023 Innovation Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - VoltSafe Inc. today announced it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for TWO of its innovative product solutions: VoltSafe Home, Powered by the Ideal Switch® (by Menlo Micro) and VoltSafe Marine.

VoltSafe shared a recent announcement regarding a strategic collaboration with Menlo Microsystems, Inc. (Menlo Micro) to bring VoltSafe's flagship technology to market in the sleekest, most efficient embodiments possible. Both companies are strong proponents of advancing how the world connects to electricity and the combination of Menlo Micro's Ideal Switch technology with VoltSafe's advanced smart electrical outlet and connector enables the future of next-gen smart power connectivity.

VoltSafe is a CES exhibitor in the Venetian's "Smart Home" section (booth #52161) where the company, with Menlo Micro, will showcase its most advanced novel conductive connector and outlet designs to date. This is VoltSafe's inaugural CES appearance, demonstrating the successful progress and maturation of its Home product since originally being featured successfully on CBC's "Dragons' Den" in 2018.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® , is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories. This year's program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. An elite panel of industry expert judges , including members of the media, designers, and engineers, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design. VoltSafe earned the nod as a CES Innovation Awards Honoree for TWO of its patented flagship tech product solutions:

VoltSafe Home Powered by the Ideal Switch®: As seen on CBC's Dragons' Den (Canada), VoltSafe Home connectors provide real-time energy-monitoring at the outlet level, with 'smart plug' capabilities and unprecedented safety. VoltSafe is in collaboration with Menlo Micro on a version integrating its novel Ideal Switch.

VoltSafe Marine: VS Marine connectors set a new standard of safety and efficiency in shore power and EV charging that is scalable for pleasurecraft, industrial shipping & defence sectors, by minimizing corrosion that leads to dangerous arcing and sparks that cause boat and marina fires or electrocution.

VoltSafe CEO, Trevor Burgess stated, "VoltSafe technology is the first major innovation to pronged plugs since Thomas Edison first brought electricity into our homes in 1879, and Hubbell patented pronged electrical plug-outlet design in 1905. Bringing it to life, and now being named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree for not one, but TWO, of our inventive product solutions, reinforces the key value proposition that VoltSafe's patented conductive tech will bring to the world."

About VoltSafe Inc.

VoltSafe Inc. is changing the way people connect to power. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, the Canadian tech startup has reinvented the electrical plug by eliminating prongs, adding magnets and an "electrical fingerprint". Using patented technology, VoltSafe has created the world's safest, simplest, and smartest plug design since electricity came into homes more than 140 years ago. The company's product pipeline includes magnetic plug replacement solutions for household, commercial, industrial, marine, electric and autonomous vehicles, emergency services, data centres and more.

About CES

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

