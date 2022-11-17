Snow Joe® Debuts Most Powerful Cordless Dual-Stage Snow Blower

New X4 cordless series launches with the ultra-powerful 96-Volt MAX* iON+ self-propelled snowblower

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge cordless snow-clearing technology culminates in the debut of the latest innovation from Snow Joe, America's #1 brand of cordless and electric snow blowers: the X4 24-Inch 96-Volt Max* iON+ Cordless Snow Blower. Driven by Snow Joe's exclusive 24-Volt iON+ battery system, this revolutionary, self-propelled Snow Joe boasts four high-capacity 24-Volt, 12.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that deliver up to 96 Volts of max power and performance, with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air.

WAGE WAR ON WINTER with the latest revolution in snow-clearing technology: The 24-inch 96-Volt Max Cordless Snow Blower, from Snow Joe. (PRNewswire)

"The X4 is our most powerful dual-stage cordless snow blower yet," says Jeremy Buttery, Snow Joe Director of Product Development and Quality Control. "If you typically deal with heavy snowfalls and want to make the switch from gas to battery without sacrificing power and performance, look no further than the X4."

Snow Joe's self-propelled X4 comes equipped with superior features, including a variable drive speed lever featuring forward and reverse settings, a powerful 3200-watt brushless plowing motor + 400-watt brushless drive motor, and 2 serrated steel blades that quickly clear 24-inches-wide by 17.5-inches-deep with each pass. Plus, the 180° auto-rotate chute throws snow up to 40 feet away, the six 3-watt LED lights provide safer nighttime clearing, and the two high-speed, dual-port chargers can recharge the four included batteries in just 6 hours!

So, when it comes to snow, go with Snow Joe! The new X4 24-Inch 96-Volt Max* iON+ Cordless Snow Blower is available now at snowjoe.com and Amazon.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore, any season. For more information, visit https://snowjoe.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com.

*Generates 96V max with four 24V lithium-ion batteries. Initial no-load voltage, per fully charged battery, peaks at 24V. Nominal voltage under typical load is 21.6V.

© 2022 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

