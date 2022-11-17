Samaritas Reminds Michiganders to Watch Out for Mom and Dad This Season

DETROIT, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, Samaritas Senior Living lifestyle experts are asking Michiganders to use family gatherings to keep a watchful eye out to assess if mom and dad are still safe to live alone. It's a preventive measure to ensure that elderly family members and friends are not experiencing a physical and mental decline in isolation.

In many cases, health declines begin with adults falling accidentally. In fact, the CDC reports that falls are the leading cause of injury for adults over 65 which can lead to hospitalization and spur health issues. Only 10% of U.S. homes have key features to accommodate older residents, according to a 2020 U.S. Census report.

The Joint Center for Housing Studies reported in 2020 that single older adults living alone, are more likely to report difficulties with mobility (walking or climbing stairs), self-care (bathing, dressing, and getting around the home), and independent living (conducting errands such as shopping or visiting a doctor) than those of the same age living as couples. Single people in this group are unlikely to pay for in-home assistance or will forgo support altogether.

While waiting for the Thanksgiving dinner to begin, consider these five warning signs as you spend time with the elderly.

Weight Loss - This is common among seniors but looks for drastic weight loss and consistent fluctuations can be an indicator of other health issues.

Medication Mix-ups - Do you see lots of unopened medication bottles? Have they forgotten what each medication is for?

The Familiar is Now Unfamiliar - Do they seem to be "lost" sometimes and easily disoriented in their own living room? Or at a friend or family member's home?

Lack of Personal Hygiene - If your parent neglects daily self-care tasks like showering, dressing, brushing their teeth, etc. – it's a clear sign that something is wrong.

Loss of Balance - Does your loved one frequently have cuts or bruises anywhere on their skin?

Take time with seniors and review the additional warning signs to determine if a move to a senior community is needed.

Samaritas has five senior living communities with experts who can determine the level of care needed to help older adults thrive.

