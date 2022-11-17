NuVasive Showcases Latest Innovation in Virtual Global Event

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, held a virtual event yesterday showcasing the Company's latest innovation across its market-leading 360 portfolios.

NuVasive Logo (PRNewswire)

"Changing the lives of patients around the globe is the foundation of NuVasive—and we fulfill our purpose through a continued commitment to being the industry's innovation leader," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer at NuVasive. "For more than 20 years, we've remained focused on transforming the future of spine surgery, and it's critical that all stakeholders see how our 360 portfolios integrate with the Pulse platform—and our growing clinical data—help advance the standard of care."

NuVasive delivered a one-hour, virtual global event sharing how the Company's portfolios are transforming surgery, advancing care, and changing patient lives. Attendees heard from members of the product leadership team and surgeon key opinion leaders across each spine segment—cervical, anterior, posterior, and complex—and how the Company's procedural solutions are enabled by the Pulse platform.

Highlights of the NuVasive Innovation Event by portfolio:

Paul Holman , Houston Methodist Hospital, and Dr. Michael Wang , University of Miami Health System, discussed the future of cervical spine surgery with enabling technologies. Dr. Holman showcased how he utilizes the MR imaging 1 properties of the Simplify Cervical Disc with the imaging enhancement application within Pulse to easily confirm disc placement intraoperatively. C360 : Dr., Houston Methodist Hospital, and Dr.Health System, discussed the future of cervical spine surgery with enabling technologies. Dr. Holman showcased how he utilizes the MR imagingproperties of the Simplify Cervical Disc with the imaging enhancement application within Pulse to easily confirm disc placement intraoperatively.

Alex Thomas , Atlantic Brain and Spine, and Dr. Aaron Buckland , Melbourne Orthopaedic Group, discussed clinical data around X360 single-position surgery (SPS) and the adoption of XALIF. Dr. Thomas walked through an X360 case with Pulse, demonstrating how he's adopted the new technique, approaches patient selection, builds a surgical plan, and executes to deliver an optimal patient outcome. He also spoke on the clinical data that extends over 450 peer-reviewed articles validating XLIF, and numerous studies in support of X360 SPS. X360 : Dr., Atlantic Brain and Spine, and Dr., Melbourne Orthopaedic Group, discussed clinical data around X360 single-position surgery (SPS) and the adoption of XALIF. Dr. Thomas walked through an X360 case with Pulse, demonstrating how he's adopted the new technique, approaches patient selection, builds a surgical plan, and executes to deliver an optimal patient outcome. He also spoke on the clinical data that extends over 450 peer-reviewed articles validating XLIF, and numerous studies in support of X360 SPS.

David Yam , Legacy Health in Portland, Oregon , gave peers a first look at utilizing the NuVasive Tube System and Excavation Micro, sharing the benefits of working with a sole provider for a comprehensive access solution in the prone position. These new additions to the P360 portfolio provide minimally invasive surgery options for TLIF and decompression. P360 : Dr., Legacy Health in, gave peers a first look at utilizing the NuVasive Tube System and Excavation Micro, sharing the benefits of working with a sole provider for a comprehensive access solution in the prone position. These new additions to the P360 portfolio provide minimally invasive surgery options for TLIF and decompression.

Tyler Koski , Northwestern Medicine, shared a complex posterior cervical fusion case using the new cervical addition to the Reline system. He showcased how a fully junctional offering from occiput to sacrum with Reline Cervical gives him the ability to address the largest deformity cases within one robust product line. Complex : Dr., Northwestern Medicine, shared a complex posterior cervical fusion case using the new cervical addition to the Reline system. He showcased how a fully junctional offering from occiput to sacrum with Reline Cervical gives him the ability to address the largest deformity cases within one robust product line.

Surgeons are encouraged to take advantage of the Company's industry-leading Clinical Professional Development, with competency-based and cadaveric training programs on NuVasive procedural solutions. The hands-on experiences can be held at any of our Experience Centers around the globe—San Diego, New York metropolitan area, or Singapore.

To watch the replay, please visit the NuVasive Innovation Event microsite here.

1MR Conditional per ASTM F2052, ASTM F2119, ASTM F2182, ASTM F2213 and ASTM F2503.

Pulse Navigation is not presently indicated for use in cervical procedures in the EU.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.