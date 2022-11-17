Evvr's in-wall, multi-protocol smart home hub earns the Consumer Technology Association's highest honor prior to the CES conference in Las Vegas in January.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvr, a provider of intelligent automation tools for homes and businesses, announced today their receipt of a Consumer Technology Association (CES) Innovation Award for their Evvr Hub smart home controller. Evvr Hub can serve as a smart home gateway or controller and as a Wi-Fi access point simultaneously connecting it to a wide range of smart devices across a home, business or multi-unit residential property.

Evvr Hub Awarded CES Innovation Award (PRNewswire)

"We are honored for our Evvr Hub to receive a CES Innovation Award," Mr. Ge, Product Manager of Evvr Home Automation said. "This is a testament to the hard work our team put in to develop a truly unique and problem-solving product. Through our smart home products, we give people time back and make their lives easier, one simple action at a time. We cannot wait to showcase this, and the rest of our life-changing products, at the CES conference in January."

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products and includes the Evvr Hub in its 2023 recipients. Serving as an IoT server/gateway as well as a Wi-Fi 6 Access Point (WAP), Evvr Hub connects wirelessly to a wide range of home automation devices, storing all sensitive data locally within the home rather than on a cloud server. It is a dual-band, wall-mounted WAP with a GbE RJ45 port that brings plug-and-play Wi-Fi 6 to any office or room with its high performance multi-core processor that supports gigabit rates. It derives its power directly through LAN wiring, eliminating the need for a local power supply. It is compatible with Zigbee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, IP-connected devices and RS-485 connected devices. Evvr Hub integrates with Google Assistant and Alexa and will also support Matter protocol in the near future via software upgrade.

In addition to being an award recipient, Evvr will participate in CES 2023 as a vendor. CES 2023 will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada beginning January 5, 2023 and ending on January 8, 2023. They can be found displaying a variety of their home automation products at the Venetian Expo A-C, booth number 50539.

Among the variety of products Evvr will showcase at CES 2023 will be their smart light switches (In-Wall Relay Switch and In-Wall Relay Switch Lite), the Evvr App, controllers (Evvr Center Lite, the award-winning Evvr Hub and Evvr Pad S) and Smart Energy Monitor Switch. Learn more about Evvr's smart home products including the Evvr Hub at evvr.io.

About Evvr

Evvr is transforming the way that people live, work and play by developing truly intelligent automation tools that enable people to live genuinely efficient lives. They believe people should spend less time flipping switches or tapping menus and more time in the moments that matter the most. Designed with great flexibility to fit various use cases, such as hotels, contemporary apartments, spacious homes and professionally decorated residences, the scalable Evvr home automation system connects a holistic range of smart home devices through multiple protocols, running them locally from one control unit with a non-cloud based data storage. Learn more at evvr.io.

