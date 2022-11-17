Charlotte Museum of Illusions Opens December 9

Tickets on sale now and are expected to sell out

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Museum of Illusions Ⓡ, Charlotte has announced it will be opening to the public December 9, 2022. The first new museum Charlotte has seen in over a decade, the Museum of Illusions will offer over 60 interactive exhibits, some that have never been previously displayed. Guests will be met with mind-bending optical illusions, holograms, and even a walk-through vortex all while learning about physics and psychology. Museum of Illusions is the largest conglomerate of private museums worldwide with 38 locations in 25 countries including the United

States in places like New York, Orlando, and Chicago as well as other global cities like Paris, Dubai, Madrid, and Rome.

"We are hard at work here in Charlotte, with new exhibits being installed every day," said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of the Museum of Illusions. "We can't wait to show the Queen City this international museum that has been designed incorporating local flair."

Here's what you need to know about the city's newest attraction:

The Uptown location at 601 S. Tryon Street on the ground level of the Ally Center.

The Museum will be open seven days a week;

Tickets are $24 Adult (ages 13+), $20 Child (ages 5-12), $22 Seniors (ages 60+ with ID). Children under 5 are free.

Corporate events, field trips and other group functions may also be hosted at the museum

Purchase your tickets early-they often sell out in advance

Visit www.moicharlotte.com for more information and to secure your spot today.

