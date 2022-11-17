Black Friday: Grand Circle Cruise Line Offers Free Airfare on Select 2023 River Cruises

Savings of up to $3400 per couple on award-winning river cruise line

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cruise company Grand Circle Cruise Line today announced significant Black Friday savings opportunities: Free airfare from all gateway cities for April through June 2023 departures of five signature river cruises – reserved now through December 2, 2022.

Free Airfare on 2023 River Cruises opportunities include:

The Great Rivers of Europe

Romance of the Rhine & Mosel

Cruising the Rhône: Lyon to Provence & the Cote d'Azur

The Seine: Paris to Normandy

Eastern Europe to the Black Sea

Travelers should call 1-800-221-2610 by December 2, 2022, and mention code: ETJX 101 to take advantage of these savings.

Grand Circle Cruise Line, offering the best value in river cruising, operates an award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships throughout Europe. Travelers explore in groups of 38-45 and enjoy the camaraderie and family-like atmosphere while aboard Grand Circle's 86- to 162-passenger ships. Exclusive Discovery Series events take travelers into the heart of their destination's culture, providing a glimpse at its people's day-to-day lives.

Grand Circle Cruise Line was named among the Top 5 River Cruises by Conde Nast Traveler in 2022. Travel + Leisure named Grand Circle to its 2022 World's Best Awards for 10 Best River Cruise Lines.

For more information on Grand Circle Cruise Line, please visit www.gct.com

About Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Cruise Line's award-winning fleet of privately-owned river ships traverse Europe's waterways, visiting iconic capitals and small towns. More than 800,000 travelers 50+ have sailed with Grand Circle Cruise Line since 1998, including more than 225,000 solo travelers. Today, more than 60 percent of Grand Circle Cruise Line Ship travelers are solo—attracted by Grand Circle's comprehensive program that includes low-cost Single Supplements on River Cruises and free Single Supplements on all pre-and post-trip extension options.

