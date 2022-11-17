2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Pricing and Packaging

Zircon Sand exterior paint will be available on the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Kinematic Posture Control has been well-received by many and will continue to provide better stability for MX-5

2023 MX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP1 of $28,050

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North America Operations today announces updates to the 2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata, which continues its long-standing tradition as a pure expression of effortless, joyful driving. Well-balanced, lightweight, and outstanding power-to-weight ratio all help make the MX-5 a popular driver's car. On sale this winter, the 2023 MX-5 Miata will give customers a new exterior paint color option to choose from in Zircon Sand to help make their MX-5 their own.

All MX-5 Miata models have a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout, with a Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering an inspiring 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm routed through a six-speed transmission. The MX-5 Miata Sport and Club models are exclusively paired with a six-speed manual transmission and MX-5 Miata Grand Touring is offered in either a manual transmission or a quick-shifting six-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The 2023 MX-5 will continue to feature the well-received and appreciated Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), a software-based suspension performance technology development by Mazda that manages different vehicle systems to help provide MX-5 with improved precision and confidence in high-g cornering and behave as a harmonious extension of the driver's body without adding a single gram of weight. While the rear suspension of the MX-5 already helps keep the vehicle planted when braking, KPC then applies a very slight brake to the inner rear wheel during high-g cornering. This pulls down on that corner, suppressing body roll, and making steering response feel more linear through tight or rough corners. Slightly stronger braking is used when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

MX-5 MIATA SPORT

The MX-5 Miata Sport, only available with a black soft top, includes an abundance of standard features. Safety is a primary focus of the two-seat roadster featuring dual front airbags, side-impact airbags, and side-impact door beams in addition to many i-Activsense safety features that include Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support, and Lane Departure Warning. The interior features a seven-inch full color touchscreen display with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, which can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob and integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel has a tilt and telescoping function to help allow a wider range of owners find their ideal seating position. The steering wheel also has mounted buttons to easily control the audio, Bluetooth, and cruise control. Leather shift knob and parking brake, cloth bucket seats, six-speaker audio, dual USB inputs, Mazda Advanced keyless entry, climate control, two removable cup holders, padded door armrest, power doors, and power windows with one-touch down feature complete the interior ambiance. Standard exterior features include metallic black 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels, dual exhaust, LED headlights and taillights, gloss black door mirrors and high mount brake light cover, daytime running lights, variable-intermittent windshield wipers, and rear glass window with defogger.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB

The MX-5 Miata Club further enhances the enthusiast's expectations to the roadster's dynamics. This model is sport-tuned with Bilstein dampers, a front shock tower brace, and a limited slip differential.

To match the exciting dynamics, the Club features a black soft top and adds sporty design elements such as a gloss black front air dam, rear lip spoiler, and seat back trim. New for 2023, Club models and above are available in Zircon Sand exterior paint. Upgrades from the Sport model include black metallic 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, trunk lid-mounted shark fin antenna, body-color high mount brake light cover, black cloth seats with light gray stitching, and vinyl leather material throughout the interior.

All Club models feature wireless Apple CarPlay, which allows the driver or passenger to easily connect their enabled iPhone once they enter the MX-5 and help them get on the road quicker. Including all standard Sport features, this model adds SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial subscription and Bose 9-speaker premium audio that includes a subwoofer and headrest speakers for the driver and passenger seats to maintain the premium experience even with the top down.

MX-5 MIATA CLUB WITH BREMBO BBS RECARO PACKAGE

Driving aficionados alike will appreciate the additions found in the MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro package. The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats. Added design features in this package include an aero kit with gloss black side sill extensions and rear bumper skirt.

The MX-5 Miata Club with Brembo BBS Recaro package is available in a black soft top or black roof RF, or retractable fastback. The MX-5 RF can open or close its roof in a notable 13 seconds by pushing a button, providing the MX-5 RF with the feel of both a sporty coupe and a stylish convertible.

MX-5 MIATA GRAND TOURING

The MX-5 Miata Grand Touring carries all the valuable performance and dynamic features of the MX-5 Miata Club and adds more comforts without compromising on being an authentic, lightweight MX-5 Miata. The MX-5 Grand Touring is available in a black soft top or body-color RF. Additional safety features for this model include an Adaptive Front-lighting System, High Beam Control, and Traffic Sign Recognition.

The Grand Touring models trade the Club's gloss black front air dam and rear lip spoiler for dark silver 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels, body-color heated door mirrors with auto-dim driver's door mirror, and door sill trim plates. The headlights feature automatic on and off function and the windshield wipers are rain-sensing.

Terracotta Nappa leather seats are an upgradable option to the MX-5 Miata Grand Touring's standard black leather seats. Furthermore, the dark interior accents are exchanged for bright silver finishes while adding heated leather seats, Mazda Navigation system, automatic climate control, auto-dim rearview mirror with HomeLink, and three-year SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link subscription.

MSRP2 FOR THE 2023 MX-5 MIATA IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Transmission Soft Top RF MX-5 Miata Sport 6-Speed MT $28,050 - MX-5 Miata Club 6-Speed MT $31,550 - MX-5 Miata Club w/

Brembo BBS Recaro Pkg 6-Speed MT $36,050 $38,550 MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6-Speed MT $ 33,050 $35,350 6-Speed AT $33,550 $35,900



INTERIOR COLOR OPTION:

Terracotta Nappa Leather (MX-5 Miata Grand Touring only) $300



PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395 Zircon Sand Metallic $395



Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

1 MSRP does not include $1,275 for destination and handling ($1,320 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

