SEVENPOINTONE NAMED AS CES 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS HONOREE

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEVENPOINTONE today announced that it has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for AlzWIN, an innovative AI-powered early detection solution for dementia and cognitive impairment. The solution is easy and quick to use. It is as simple as speaking to a smartphone for two minutes then AlzWIN recognizes user's cognitive impairment status by analyzing their verbal fluency and semantic memory.

SEVENPOINTONE's AlzWIN, an innovative AI-powered early detection solution for dementia and cognitive impairment has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree. (PRNewswire)

Backed by the 12 years of research and development, its patented algorithm has been proven to be effective and reliable through multiple peer-reviewed publications, clinical trials, and pilot projects. Built to be offered as a routine cognitive assessment, AlzWIN strives to become an accessible vital for brain health, tracking one's cognitive impairment regularly and help react early to any unusual changes.

Evan Lee, SEVENPOINTONE CEO, said "Aging is a pre-destined global trend for the next 30+ years and dementia is rising quickly as a global health concern. While the only available known measure is to "find and treat it early", 91% of US dementia seniors go undiagnosed. Why? We believe it's because there is no easy, accessible, and affordable measurement device like a weight scale for cognitive impairment or brain health. AlzWIN strives to be like the accessible vital for cognitive health. We believe it can set a new paradigm in fight for dementia by allowing seniors to track their cognitive health and respond earlier to any unusual changes."

The Company will host a booth at the CES 2023 to showcase its solutions for dementia and depression and meet with potential strategic partners.

Evan added "We are very proud to receive the CES Innovation Award. This marks the start of a global expansion in our footprint for aging world. We have successfully collaborated with relevant partners including government, insurance, digital, university, and pharmaceutical companies. At CES 2023, we will meet with our existing and new partners that we can collaborate to tackle the global problem everyone know is coming."

About Company SEVENPOINTONE

SEVENPOINTONE is a digital healthcare company developing various solutions to the problem of dementia and depression with AI and VR technologies. The company holds 9 registered patents and built successful partnerships with both public and private sector players in Asia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SEVENPOINTONE