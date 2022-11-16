RNR Tire Express Deepens Texan Ties with Houston's First Franchise Signing

Local Entrepreneurs Finalize Deal Taking National Tire & Custom Wheel Franchise to Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise in the nation, has signed a franchise agreement to bring a new location to Houston. The new store will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Taos Ford and Benito Olson, and is anticipating openings its doors to the public in the early months of 2023.

Aside from their shared background as business owner, both Ford and Olson have held a passion for the automotive industry for quite some time. So when Ford was introduced to the RNR franchise concept by one his employees, he brought in Olson to explore the prospect of investing in the brand together. Upon visiting existing RNR locations and having the chance to meet with the executive team in Tampa, both were equally impressed with and enamored by the professionalism, culture, commitment, look and design that the franchise displayed.

"We are thrilled to bring a business to the Houston community whose primary focus is affordable luxury for your tires and wheels," said Ford. "We were looking to get involved with a business that makes their franchisees feel like family. When we met with RNR's executive team, they exceeded our expectations and truly made us feel like we belonged."

Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high-quality tires and custom wheels to a growing market of underserved consumers and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.

"Our brands entrance into the Houston market has been long overdue," said Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "The agreement is a perfect representation of the commitment our team has to bringing our services and experience to as many communities across the country as possible."

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 173 locations in 27 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com .

