Glia Ranks Number 219 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Broader adoption of Digital Customer Service powers 696% revenue growth and Fast 500 ranking for third consecutive year

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), today announced it ranked 219 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Glia grew 696% from 2018 to 2021.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia) (PRNewswire)

Glia credits an increase in Digital Customer Service adoption for its strong growth, particularly in the financial services industry, as institutions seek to align the customer experience to today's on-screen lifestyle.

"Glia set out 10 years ago to reinvent customer service for an on-screen world. It's gratifying to earn a spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for a third year in a row a decade later. In financial services, the customer experience is rapidly emerging as a key business differentiator, driving increasing interest in Digital Customer Service (DCS) solutions. We look forward to continued growth in the years to come," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia.

Glia previously ranked 237 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner for 2021 and came in at 223 for 2020.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 300 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more, visit glia.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients.

In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Contact:

chris.mcmanus@glia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia