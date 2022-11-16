Eltek Ltd. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK), a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues were $10.3 million

Operating profit was $1.1 million

Profit before tax was $1.2 million .

Net profit was $1.0 million or $0.17 per fully diluted share

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $1.7 million

"Revenues in the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $10.3 million. This result is in line with the Company's policy to increase production capacity in order to support higher revenues and net income. We estimate that this trend will continue as we will progress in the first phase of our investment program during the years 2023 and 2024. Our backlog continues to be strong as we are benefiting from the growing demand for high-end products, especially in the defense and medical sectors. We believe that this trend of strong demand for high technology products will continue," said Eli Yaffe, CEO of Eltek.

"In the operational area, we continue to carry out optimization procedures in the production lines and are continuing our efforts to absorb and train new employees. We increased our number of employees by 18% since the beginning of the year. During the quarter, we managed the successful installation and operation of three brand new production machines and during Q4 2022 we will install two additional machines," continued Mr. Yaffe.

"The net profit in the quarter amounted to $1 million, most of which was achieved from current activity, without a material impact from financing income as was the case in the previous quarter," concluded Mr. Yaffe.

Third Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $10.3 million, compared to $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2021;

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.4 million (23% of revenues) compared to $1.4 (18% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021;

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million compared to operating profit of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2021;

Profit before income tax for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.2 million compared to $0 million in the third quarter of 2021;

Net profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.0 million or $0.17 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $0 million or $0.00 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2021;

Third Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was a $1.4 million (14% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $0.6 million (8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2021;

First Nine Months 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Revenues for the first nine months of 2022 were $29.2 million compared to $24.3 million in the first nine months of 2021;

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2022 was $6.1 million (21% of revenues) compared to $4.9 million (20% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2021;

Operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.1 million compared to operating profit of $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2021;

Financial income for the first nine months of 2022 was $0.8 million compared to financial expense of $0.1 million in the first nine months of 2021. Financial income, which was primarily generated in the second quarter of 2022, resulted from the erosion of the NIS against the US dollar.

Profit before income tax for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.9 million compared to $1.3 million in the first nine months of 2021;

Net profit for the first nine months of 2022 was $2.4 million or $0.41per fully diluted share compared to net profit of $1.2 million or $0.20 per fully diluted share in the first nine months of 2021;

First Nine Months 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2022 was a $3.3 million (11% of revenues) compared to EBITDA of $2.7 million (11% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2021;

Conference Call

Today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 8:30am Eastern Time (15:30pm Israel Time, 5:30am Pacific Time), Eltek will conduct a conference call to discuss the results. The call will feature remarks by Eli Yaffe, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Freund, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate, please call the following teleconference numbers. Please allow for additional time to connect prior to the call:

United States: 1-866-860-9642

Israel: 03-918-0691

International: +972-3-918-0691

To Access a Replay of the Call

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Investor Info section on Eltek's corporate website at http://www.nisteceltek.com approximately 24 hours after the conference call is completed.

About Eltek

Eltek – "Innovation Across the Board", is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs), and is an Israeli leading company in this industry. PCBs are the core circuitry of most electronic devices. Eltek specializes in the manufacture and supply of complex and high quality PCBs, HDI, multilayered and flex-rigid boards for the high-end market. Eltek is ITAR compliant and has AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications. Its customers include leading companies in the defense, aerospace and medical industries in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Eltek was founded in 1970. The Company's headquarters, R&D, production and marketing center are located in Israel. Eltek also operates through its subsidiary in North America and by agents and distributors in Europe, India, South Africa and South America.

For more information, visit Eltek's web site at www.nisteceltek.com

Forward Looking Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to expected results in future quarters, the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and our operations, risks in product and technology development and rapid technological change, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the sales cycle, changing economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

About our Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in thousands US$, except per share data)





































































Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021











































Revenues

10,327

7,965

29,171

24,302



Costs of revenues

(7,908)

(6,555)

(23,113)

(19,361)

























Gross profit

2,419

1,410

6,058

4,941

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,261)

(1,228)

(3,859)

(3,560)



R&D expenses, net

(33)

(45)

(77)

(55)

























Operating profit

1,125

137

2,122

1,326

























Financial income (expenses), net

55

(121)

787

(101)



Other income (loss), net

-

44

-

42

























Profit before income tax

1,180

60

2,909

1,267

























Tax expenses

176

14

520

64

























Net Profit

1,004

46

2,389

1,203















































Earnings per share:



















Basic and diluted net profit per ordinary share

0.17

-

0.41

0.20

























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



















basic net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,850

5,840

5,846

5,840

























Weighted average number of ordinary shares used to compute



















diluted net profit per ordinary share (in thousands)

5,850

5,840

5,846

5,871



























Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands US$)















































September 30,

December 31,















2022

2021





























Assets









































Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents

7,847

9,283











Receivables: Trade, net of provision for doubtful accounts

9,651

7,021











Other

502

798











Inventories

4,635

4,893











Prepaid expenses

320

586

































Total current assets

22,955

22,581

































Long term assets:



















Restricted deposits

200

226











Severance pay fund

58

66











Deferred tax assets and long term tax receivables, net

2,629

3,563











Operating lease right of use assets

7,789

8,979











Total long term assets

10,676

12,834

































Fixed assets, less accumulated depreciation

7,495

7,368

































Total Assets

41,126

42,783

































Liabilities and Shareholder's equity









































Current liabilities:



















Short-term credit and current maturities of long-term debts

720

708











Accounts payable: Trade

4,469

4,044











Other

3,706

3,577











Short-term operating lease liabilities

856

931

































Total current liabilities

9,751

9,260

































Long-term liabilities:



















Long term debt, excluding current maturities

2,896

3,921











Employee severance benefits

313

344











Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,062

8,186

































Total long-term liabilities

10,271

12,451

































Shareholders' equity:



















Ordinary shares, NIS 3.0 par value authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding

5,849,678 at June 30, 2022 and 5,840,357 at December 31, 2021

5,305

5,296











Additional paid-in capital

22,862

22,846











Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments

1,146

3,716











Capital reserve

1,475

1,287











Accumulated deficit

(9,684)

(12,073)











Total shareholders' equity

21,104

21,072











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

41,126

42,783

























































Eltek Ltd. Unaudited Non-GAAP EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021





































GAAP net Income

1,004

46

2,389

1,203

Add back items:





































Financial expenses (income), net

(55)

121

(787)

101

Income tax expenses

176

14

520

64

Depreciation and amortization

325

444

1,205

1,330

Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,450

625

3,327

2,698











































Eltek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands US$)















































Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021

























Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net Income

1,004

46

2,389

1,203



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows



















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

325

445

1,205

1,331



Stock-based compensation

71

55

188

127



Decrease in deferred tax assets and long term tax receivable

170

6

499

22







566

506

1,892

1,480

























Decrease (increase) in operating lease right-of-use assets

12

17

8

41



Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,208)

1,015

(3,488)

2,560



Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

311

48

393

143



Decrease (increase) in inventories

382

(275)

(340)

(525)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables

371

(464)

1,143

(875)



Increase (decrease) in other liabilities and accrued expenses

277

(300)

566

(579)



Increase (decrease) in employee severance benefits, net

11

5

11

(5)







156

46

(1,707)

760

























Net cash provided by operating activities

1,726

598

2,574

3,443















































Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchase of fixed assets

(1,841)

(824)

(2,456)

(1,362)



Restricted deposits

-

(2)

(2)

(156)



Net cash used in investing activities

(1,841)

(826)

(2,458)

(1,518)















































Cash flows from financing activities:



















Short- term bank credit, net

-

-

-

(377)



Exercise of options

-

-

25

-



Repayment of long-term loans from bank

(181)

(111)

(432)

(188)



Proceeds from long-term loans

-

-

-

3,062



Repayment of credit from fixed asset payables

(3)

-

(10)

(285)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(184)

(111)

(417)

2,212

























Effect of translation adjustments

(100)

55

(1,135)

13

























Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(399)

(284)

(1,436)

4,150

























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

8,246

9,169

9,283

4,735

























Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

7,847

8,885

7,847

8,885





Investor Contact

Ron Freund

Chief Financial Officer

Investor-Contact@nisteceltek.com

+972-3-939-5023

