Visulon's digital selling tool 'ReVue' is a client-tested presentation platform that increases automation and enhances collaboration.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visulon designed a fully integrated Digital Selling platform and deployed it during the Pandemic for Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein and now seeing a lot of interest from other big brands. Besides tight integration with cloud data and images, Visulon's clients like its features and use cases. Simultaneous multi-edit collaborative line presentations can be done using Visulon's video conferencing, eliminating page loading delays dues to using another gateway like Zoom or Teams.

Early Line planning, assortment, and merchandising planning Visulon automates GoToMarket processes for global brands.

Visulon's Digital Selling platform lets you import assortments, grid views, collections and allows multi-season, multi-year cloud product search. It is designed to enable infinite canvas, marketing campaigns, and marketing videos. You can merge multiple documents, sort by your customer, create custom order carts and use EDI/SAP or JASON API connectivity to place orders. Apart from multi-media hotspots, you can quickly bring in 360 turn and Vi3Dx compressed 3D images, ppts, pdf, XLS, tables, GIFs, JPGs or PNGs. You can also access your Planograms, Visulon DAM, Libraries, Dropbox, or local drives.

Visulon's clients also use "ReVue" for internal hindsight meetings, color/concept reviews, milestones meetings for sketch review, line development, line finalization, costing reviews, or internal presentations. ReVue platform is also ideal for regional and global presentations to discuss and decide Global marketing themes, big ideas, and key looks.

ReVue can have customized cart functionality to enter customers' buys and comments. It has the ability to provide a link to account buyers to return to the assortment via the cloud and review their orders. The ability to export to excel and PDF is built in for various reports. It also offers parent-child document creation for regional or local distribution while keeping track of all the changes from PLM and other data sources in near real-time.

Visulon's Digital Selling Platform 'ReVue' is 100% cloud-based maximizing real-time collaboration among the stakeholders of the global brands.

About Visulon:

At Visulon, we innovate and develop foundations to build sustainable digital commerce by providing B2B enterprise SaaS solutions that eliminate manual methods. Visulon has focused on Apparel, Fashion, and Sports multi-channel large brands to enable them to formulate a digital, enterprise-wide GotoMarket strategy.

