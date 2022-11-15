Tinuiti Joins Google's New Local Inventory Ad Partner Program

Tinuiti becomes an early U.S.-Based Agency partner in Google's LIA Partner program

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, today announced it has joined Google's new Local Inventory Ads (LIA) Partner Program — as one of the first U.S.-based Agency partners to do so. Tinuiti has a long history of working with clients to onboard Local Inventory Ads and formally joining this new program serves to highlight the firm's success and capabilities.

Google's Local Inventory Ads (LIA) Partner Program offers a network of pre-approved partners to help retailers onboard their product and inventory data onto Google, enabling a more seamless and efficient process for executing local inventory ads.

Evan Kirkpatrick, VP of Shoppable Media at Tinuiti, said: "As omnichannel retail continues to grow, Google's Local Inventory Ads serve as an essential strategic lever for clients that have brick-and-mortar locations. Tinuiti joining this new program allows us to leverage a higher level of Google support, including additional onboarding resources and technical support, as well as more advanced setups and verification processes. With these unique benefits in place we are positioned to provide the best-possible support to our clients, helping them launch, thrive, and find success on Local Inventory Ads."

As an official LIA partner, Tinuiti provides solutions for onboarding feeds, campaign management, media strategy, and additional tech solutions essential to client success. As an Agency partner in the program, Tinuiti serves as a critical resource for retailers seeking an end-to-end full service solution, working with clients on every step of the process, from onboarding data review, product feed ingestion and management, to local store verification, and campaign management and strategy.

Earlier this month, Tinuiti announced it had won the Google Premier Partner of the Year Award in International Growth— an achievement that underscores the firm's expertise in building bespoke, cross-channel marketing plans, leveraging Google's full suite of products, and commitment to empowering client growth and the successful entry into new international markets.

In February this year, Tinuiti achieved 2022 Premier Partner status placing it among the top 3% of Google Partners that meet the new, more rigorous program requirements across ad spend and performance. The prestigious ranking underscores the firm's proven track record as a top spender— effectively managing billions in media, impactful account performance, closely working with Google to identify opportunities to grow client business, and engaging with Google's vast training curriculum and earning certifications across multiple disciplines to better serve clients.

Since 2017, Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion, grown seven-fold, and with an employee headcount now surpassing 1,100, the agency has experienced an unprecedented 59% year-over-year increase. Tinuiti is hiring for roles across divisions to keep pace with growth.

Over the past year, Tinuiti's healthy growth momentum continued by expanding its client roster, growing the business of clients, celebrating new partnerships, top industry awards, and more:

Expanded Client Roster Including : PacSun's Paid Media Agency of Record ; Digital Agency of Record for The Honest Company. Other new client wins include Gap, SolarWinds, Condé Nast, and Equifax Inc. ; Digital Agency of Record for The Honest Company. Other new client wins include Gap, SolarWinds, Condé Nast, and Equifax Inc.

Accelerating Client Business: Poppi rose to #1 in the soda category on Amazon; e.l.f. Cosmetics was named the #1 makeup brand for Gen Z; LMNT was the first brand to utilize TikTok's QuickLinks feature; Nautica was the first retail brand to leverage Reddit's Megathread feature; Tinuiti also coordinated the highest-selling furniture item to ever be sold on Amazon's Treasure Truck.

Microsoft's Global Agency of the Year and Partner of the Year — a first for any independent agency.

Amazon Ads advanced partner status by demonstrating expertise in both brand building and customer engagement on Amazon.

First-ever Independent Agency Partnerships with Snap Inc . (NYSE: SNAP)— an agreement that gave Tinuiti early and increased access to Snap Inc. tools, teams, and resources for clients— and Reddit , a union that made Tinuiti Reddit's first-ever independent agency partner.

Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Workplaces list for the fifth time, with previous years including 2021, 2020, 2018, and 2017.

Grand Stevie for Most Honored Marketing Agency and took home eleven honors at the 2022 Stevie Awards for American Business, the U.S.'s premier business awards program. This is the second consecutive year that Tinuiti has won the Grand Stevie in this category.

2022 Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third year in a row.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with more than $3 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

