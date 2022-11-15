SHOWCASE CINEMAS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW THEATER ON BOSTON'S SOUTH SHORE: SHOWCASE CINEMA DE LUX HANOVER CROSSING

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing Features Expansive Lobby & Concession Area, XPLUS Laser Premium Large Format Auditorium, and Fully Powered Recliners Throughout

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the official opening date for its newest theater, Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, in Hanover, Massachusetts on November 16, 2022, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the entire South Shore community, the new theater will open with films including the much anticipated "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Lyle, Lyle Crocodile," "Black Adam," and "She Said."

Brand new Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing features expansive lobby & concession area, XPLUS Laser premium large format auditorium, and fully powered recliners throughout. (PRNewswire)

Part of the new Hanover Crossing mixed-use development, the newly-built cinema features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium with laser projection, Dolby Atmos™ immersive sound, power recliners and a huge screen, making it the most technologically advanced cinema on the South Shore.

Guests of Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will enjoy a lobby bar and lounge, and a state-of-the-art concession stand and box office. In addition, the lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers including offerings from Untold Brewing, Mayflower Brewing Company and Burke's Aleworks, all of which may be enjoyed in the auditorium or in the comfy lounge seating area. Burke's Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.

"We are truly thrilled to open the new Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to give movie-goers on the South Shore the best possible movie-going experience. We look forward to inviting customers and guests to experience all of the features of this brand new cinema themselves this holiday season," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "Community involvement and support is extremely important to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we are proud to be part of the fabric of the Hanover and South Shore communities as a whole."

Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing will offer customers its popular Starpass loyalty program in which members earn 10% rewards on virtually every purchase, as well as Showcase Subscribe, its dynamic subscription program that allows participants to see more movies per month. The cinema will also offer Bargain Tuesdays and Senior Wednesdays; Starpass members will receive an exclusive price on Bargain Tuesdays. Corporate events, theater buyouts, private screenings and children's birthday parties are also available and may be requested at www.showcasecinemas.com/group-sales/private-screenings.

The new Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing was initially announced as part of Showcase Cinemas' sponsorship of the Hingham Harborworks, a longstanding and beloved South Shore tradition. Showcase Cinemas provided the funding needed to bring the fireworks back following a three-year hiatus and had an extensive presence at the Harborworks celebration in September.

Showcase Cinemas has also partnered with the Scituate Arts Association (SAA) to host the "Art of the Movies" online auction and benefit event to support the local arts and the work of the SAA. The benefit event will take place at the new cinema on December 4, 2022 from 1:30p.m. to 4:30p.m. and will feature auction artwork on display (for viewing and final bidding), along with a reception. Tickets to the benefit are $10 and available here. The SAA's mission supports the discovery of art throughout the South-Shore community, the SAA's cooperative Front Street Art Gallery in Scituate Harbor, stewardship of the historic Ellis House as well as hosting numerous art-related events, classes and workshops throughout the year.

For more information and to purchase movie tickets, visit www.showcasecinemas.com/showtimes/showcase-cinema-de-lux-hanover-crossing.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 23 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

