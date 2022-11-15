Quantum Health Launches New Flexible Solution that Empowers Employers to Customize Healthcare Benefits to Meet Evolving Employee Experience Needs

Quantum Health Access™ provides greater flexibility and simplicity as employers look to offer navigation services to their whole populations, driving engagement, utilization, member satisfaction and better health outcomes.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health®, the industry's leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, today announced Quantum Health Access, its new offering that provides self-insured employers a flexible entry point into the company's industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation experience. Employers everywhere face escalating challenges, and Quantum Health Access provides healthcare navigation and member services that enable them to meet their growing employee healthcare experience needs. The new solution also provides the flexibility employers need to design and manage their own comprehensive benefits programs, integrating with multiple carriers and digital point solutions to drive better member engagement, utilization and satisfaction.

This new offering complements the industry-leading Quantum Health Complete™ core offering, which boasts an additional tier of high-value services, including utilization management, provider services, specialty clinical services and Quantum Health's primary nurse model.

The 2022 McKinsey Employer Health Benefits Survey found that close to half of employers now believe introducing advocacy and care coordination tools will help employees more easily navigate the healthcare system, engage in preventive physical and mental care, and manage chronic conditions. This increased interest by employers to deploy healthcare navigation signals a new era of employer benefits design in the post-pandemic world in which employers strive to balance complexity, cost, employee satisfaction and flexibility to more effectively support their workforces and compete for talent. Today, Quantum Health achieves the industry's highest Net Promoter Scores® for over 2.3 million members while helping over 450 employer clients achieve consistent cost savings and healthier, more productive employees who experience The Quantum Health Effect™.

"Employees' expectations have grown and intensified, and they are looking for a healthcare experience that is as easy and streamlined as other facets of their lives. Given the complexity of healthcare, it's becoming increasingly challenging for employers — especially larger employers — to continue to meet the healthcare needs and expectations of their employees. They are trying to balance diverse and geographically dispersed populations, spiraling costs, and complicated, multicarrier benefits infrastructures," said Zane Burke, Quantum Health CEO. "Quantum Health is committed to making employers successful in this challenging environment. We designed Quantum Health Access specifically for their unique and complex needs. By offering flexible options, our clients can customize their benefits programs based on their employees' expanding healthcare experience needs and get the best possible outcomes and returns."

The Quantum Health Product Portfolio:

Quantum Health Access provides self-insured employers a flexible entry point for employees and family members to enjoy Quantum Health's leading navigation experience. Working in partnership with the traditional carrier model, Quantum Health Access gives employers convenience, implementation ease, and a seamless and effective employee experience. provides self-insured employers a flexible entry point for employees and family members to enjoy Quantum Health's leading navigation experience. Working in partnership with the traditional carrier model, Quantum Health Access gives employers convenience, implementation ease, and a seamless and effective employee experience.

Quantum Health Complete includes the navigation experience of Quantum Health Access combined with its industry-leading comprehensive care coordination service. Unlike any other market solution, the Complete offering links employees, employers and providers, proactively connecting them and intervening earlier in the healthcare process, for the greatest impact. Through its includes the navigation experience of Quantum Health Access combined with its industry-leading comprehensive care coordination service. Unlike any other market solution, the Complete offering links employees, employers and providers, proactively connecting them and intervening earlier in the healthcare process, for the greatest impact. Through its Real-Time Intercept ® capabilities, Complete integrates proprietary technology, data feeds, clinical expertise, and robust, proactive provider engagement to address members' needs and course of treatment in real time. This expert attention ensures that employees are guided as crucial decisions about their care are made, and they receive the most appropriate, cost-effective care and unparalleled support all along the way. Results include a better overall experience, improved healthcare behaviors, increased benefits and ecosystem utilization, enhanced clinical outcomes, and cost savings.

Employer-clients can also add value to their total benefits ecosystem by leveraging Quantum Health's suite of Comprehensive Care Solutions™ which provide deep integration and convenience for employers to access market leaders in specialty care services

"The challenges for employers today continue to multiply," said Mike Sagle, Partner at Mercer. "Flexibility is critical, especially for employers addressing the needs of diverse populations across wide geographic regions. Among many other things, they are juggling multiple plans and carriers, new regulations, new virtual care models, traditional care settings, and a growing list of digital health point solutions. Providing a flexible employee navigation and care coordination experience platform enables them to bring everything together into one simple and effective experience that drives better engagement and results — for both the employer and their employees. This is a significant step for employer benefits navigation options."

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, the MedTech Breakthrough Award for technology innovation, the Gold Stevie for Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit quantum-health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

