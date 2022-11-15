The Josh Bersin Company scales for growth with new HR platform from HiBob

Leading HR research, advisory, and development consultancy The Josh Bersin Company deploys 'Bob' in a matter of days

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the modern HR platform that is delivering remarkable work experiences for dynamic, mid-sized and sub-enterprise businesses and their employees, is delighted to announce that The Josh Bersin Company, a research and advisory company focused on HR and workforce strategies, has selected HiBob's next-generation HCM to future proof its people management function for scale and growth.

The Josh Bersin Company selects HiBob's HCM (PRNewsfoto/HiBob) (PRNewswire)

The decision to implement 'Bob' aligns with the organization's robust workforce planning strategy for the longer-term. Having reached an inflection point, decision makers at the company recognized it needed to respond quickly to find a flexible HR system that could hold all core data in one place, was easy for people to use and would allow the company to expand quickly.

"As we grow quickly we needed a core HCM system that was easy to implement, fun and enjoyable to use, and highly flexible to fit into our operations" said Bill Pelster Co-Founder of The Josh Bersin Company. "HiBob fits the bill, and we could get it up and running in only a few days."

With Bob, The Josh Bersin Company was able to automate core HR tasks previously done manually such as onboarding, applying benefits, managing compensation, and sharing company information. The company is highly distributed around the world, so Bob has become an essential "hub" for the company's rapidly growing team.

Of specific value is the ability to create master employee records for individuals, accessible through a dashboard which dynamically tracks and records people events in real time. Things like internal mobility, bonuses and promotions are collated automatically to provide a single critical source of employee information. This provides a baseline performance metric for its workforce. Compensation management is also key in that it provides a holistic view for the organization to allocate and review salary, variable pay, cash awards, and equity components.

Ronni Zehavi, Co-Founder and CEO at HiBob remarked: "Investing in talent alongside technology is equally important to scaling HR operations for long-term growth. Disparate software, a lack of scalability and conflict over platform priorities are often cited as the most common HR tech challenges when facing significant organizational changes. We've so happy that the people at The Josh Bersin Company found in 'Bob' a centralized solution which meets all their requirements. We're absolutely overjoyed to have been chosen as the HR tech partner and look forward to helping the company grow its workforce effortlessly."

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

HiBob is used by more than 2,500 multinational companies - including Cobalt, Builder.ai, Freedom Care, Jane, Cazoo, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, upskill and elevate employee engagement.

