GoDaddy Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) today announced that Mark McCaffrey, GoDaddy Chief Financial Officer, will attend and present at the following conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 5:05 p.m. ET / 2:05 p.m. PT.
  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, California on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Live audio webcasts and post-presentation audio replays of the events will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

