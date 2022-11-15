CEVA Introduces Voice User Interface Solution for TI SimpleLink™ Wi-Fi® Wireless MCUs

CEVA's WhisPro™ speech recognition and control software is now available for TI's CC3235x family, bringing ultra-low power, robust voice user interface to IoT endpoints

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, announced today the availability of its WhisPro™ speech recognition and control software to support designs using the Texas Instruments (TI) SimpleLink™ Wi-Fi® CC3235x wireless MCU family. The WhisPro Software Development Kit (SDK) allows full customization to the customer's choice of wake words and voice commands, and runs entirely on-device, without the need for a network connection.

Voice User Interface (VUI) has rapidly become a primary interface for many IoT applications, providing an intuitive, hands-free interface for individuals to interact and control wearables and endpoint devices in the smart home, smart appliances, industrial/manufacturing, automotive, medical and more. According to Mordor Intelligence, the voice recognition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2026, reaching USD $27.2 billion by 2026.

Through this collaboration with TI, engineers using the CC3235x wireless MCU can quickly and easily add speech recognition capabilities to IoT devices using the WhisPro SDK, such as wake words and speech commands. WhisPro can support multiple wake words in parallel, including standard AI assistants (such as Alexa) and custom wake words, in various languages. In terms of custom commands for voice control of the device, WhisPro can support up to 30 tailored commands to meet the unique needs of a product's use case, and the model can require as little as 50KB, determined by the compute resources and accuracy tradeoffs. The WhisPro engine available for TI's CC3235x is optimized for the Arm® Cortex®-M4 processor, offering extremely low latency and consuming absolute minimal power.

Naomi Heller, manager of Wi-Fi connectivity products at TI, commented: "Across the entire IoT landscape, voice control is becoming a must-have feature for many devices and applications, from wearables to white goods. Our collaboration with CEVA ensures engineers using our proven and reliable SimpleLink Wi-Fi wireless MCUs have access to a voice user interface to address these exciting use cases."

Chad Lucien, Vice President and General Manager of the Sensing and Audio Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "We're delighted to announce our work with Texas Instruments, a powerhouse in the semiconductor industry, to make our WhisPro speech recognition software available for its wireless MCU family. With exceptional performance and the capability to customize the model to each customer's requirements, the hardware offering from TI when paired with our software will enable our mutual customers to deliver high performance, cost-efficient solutions for voice-enabled IoT endpoints and devices."

For more information about CEVA WhisPro SDK for the TI SimpleLink Wi-Fi family, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-whispro/. To request a Software Evaluation Kit, please contact sales@ceva-dsp.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com

