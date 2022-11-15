CALM AND TONIES DELIVER SOOTHING SOUNDS MADE JUST FOR KIDS

The leading mental wellness brand partners with the kid-friendly audio player for a special collection of meditations and stories to help little ones wind down

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calm and tonies have joined forces to offer little listeners the new Calm Creative-Tonie, filled with nearly an hour of mindfulness activities, breathwork meditations and sleep stories to help them ease their minds. This new collaboration brings together one of the world's leading mental wellness brands with the fastest growing children's audio entertainment system to deliver a novel new way for kids to experience the calming effects of meditation and mindfulness.

"We're excited to bring the magic of Calm's mindfulness content to Tonies' best-in-class audio player," said Calm's VP of Content Greg Justice. "The Calm Creative Tonie is the perfect gift to help kids and families everywhere find a new level of serenity this holiday season."

The Calm Creative Tonie features a handful of audio tracks from Calm's award-winning library, including "Blowing Candles Meditation," a fun and easy breathing meditation to help young listeners shift their minds from active to calm, as well as a body scan meditation to help kids learn to relax their bodies and minds. "Sienna: Queen for a Night" is a beautiful bedtime story that follows a sleepy sloth named Sienna as she is crowned Queen for the night in the tropical rainforests of Costa Rica.

"Mental wellness has never been more important, especially for kids today," said Eric Lachter, Vice President of Marketing at tonies USA. "Our Toniebox system was developed based on how children intuitively play to allow for independent listening. Now, with our new Calm Creative Tonie, we're able to give young listeners easy access to Calm's soothing content whenever they need help winding down."

The Calm Creative Tonie is available for purchase exclusively on tonies.com for $14.99. To get started, the Calm Creative Tonie can be bundled with a Toniebox Starter Set (MSRP $99.99).

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

ABOUT CALM

Calm is the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 App for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation™, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in seven languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of TIME's Most Influential Companies of 2022, Calm boasts over 100 million downloads to date, with more than 4 million paying members.

