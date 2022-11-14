Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (NASDAQ: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Please note that the financial figures of Senmiao's former variable interest entities ("VIEs") Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sichuan Senmiao"), Sichuan Jinkailong Automobile Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Jinkailong") and Chengdu Youlu Technology Ltd. ("Youlu") had no impact on Senmiao's consolidated interim financial information for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as a result of deconsolidation of these former VIEs effective March 31, 2022. The financial results from these former VIEs were classified as discontinued operations in the comparative period in 2021, which were previously classified under Automobile Transaction and Related Services.

Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $2.2 million from continuing operations, compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

From October 23, 2020 , the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to September 30, 2022 , approximately 25.1 million rides were completed (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and orders completed on partner platforms, such as Meituan, Xiehua and Anma) with fares paid by riders totaling $81.7 million .

Loss from operations of $1.6 million , compared to loss of $2.3 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of a $0.7 million increase of gross profit.

Net loss from continuing operations of $1.2 million , compared to net income of $0.7 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of a $3.0 million gain due to the change in fair value of derivative liabilities in the prior-year period.

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "We were pleased to have achieved strong top line growth during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 due to increased revenue contributions from our automobile rental and online ride-hailing platform services businesses from the prior-year period. This is particularly impressive given the impact of lockdowns in Chengdu on our business as we continue to navigate the ongoing pandemic environment. During the quarter, we generated a gross profit as the online ride-hailing platform services business has yielded increasing margins as we have gained efficiencies under the new business model where Senmiao incurs much lower expenses related to driver incentives. We are seeing the synergies between our automobile rental and online ride-hailing platform services businesses at work, resulting in tangible growth in both business lines. We believe these two business lines will continue to be our key growth drivers. We remain focused on providing quality online ride-hailing services for customers in our key cities while continuing to support and empower our drivers."

Mr. Wen continued, "We continued expanding our online ride-hailing business to new cities and building symbiotic partnerships during the quarter ended September 30, 2022. We launched our online ride-hailing platform in the cities of Tianjin and Foshan, increasing Senmiao's presence to a total of 26 cities. We also initiated cooperative partnerships in vehicle rental and leasing services, new energy vehicle charging services, and vehicle and driver resources in two of our key cities, Chengdu and Guangzhou, to further support our growth. We believe these partnerships present immediate value and potential future opportunities for our drivers. We plan to continue strengthening and expanding our partnership base to enable Senmiao to grow into new regions and improve access to our services."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues from continuing operations were $2.2 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period. The increase was largely due to increased contributions from operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and online ride-hailing platform services.

During the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $0.9 million, compared to $0.4 million in the prior-year period, due to a significant increase in the number of automobiles leased. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $1.0 million, compared to $0.6 million in the prior-year period.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues from continuing operations increased to $1.9 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in costs of automobiles under operating leases as a result of business expansion and a $0.2 million increase in costs of automobile sold, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in direct expense and technical service fees related to online ride-hailing platform services.

Gross Profit (Loss)

Gross profit from continuing operations was $0.3 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to a gross loss of $0.4 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to the increase in gross profit from online ride-hailing platform services.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses from continuing operations decreased by 16.4% to $1.5 million for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.8 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was a result of Senmiao's cost control initiatives during the quarter, mainly attributable to a $0.2 million decrease in salary and employee benefits as the number of our employee decreased from 202 to 190, a $0.1 million decrease in office rental expenditures, as well as decreased professional service fees.

Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations

Net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $1.2 million, compared to net income of $0.7 million in the prior-year period, which was primarily as a result of a $3.0 million gain due to the change in fair value of derivative liabilities in the prior-year period.

Earnings (Loss) per Share

Loss per share for continuing operations was approximately $0.15 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.0 million, compared to earnings per share of approximately $0.19 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 5.5 million.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2022, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million, compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2022, for its continuing operations. Total stockholders' equity was $6.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $8.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

Further information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 can be found in Senmiao's Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





September 30,

March 31,



2022

2022



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash, and cash equivalents

$ 1,965,532

$ 1,185,221 Accounts receivable, net, current portion



205,397



418,022 Accounts receivable, a related party



23,301



— Inventories



—



286,488 Finance lease receivables, net, current portion



214,614



314,264 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



1,681,299



2,713,208 Due from related parties, current portion, net



442,461



682,335 Total current assets



4,532,604



5,599,538













Property and equipment, net



4,235,056



5,658,773













Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



209,768



109,621 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



407,425



515,906 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



39,665



305,933 Intangible assets, net



855,198



959,551 Accounts receivable, net, non-current



—



69 Finance lease receivables, net, non-current



57,382



92,980 Due from a related party, non-current



5,484,218



6,635,746 Total other assets



7,053,656



8,619,806













Total assets

$ 15,821,316

$ 19,878,117













LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Borrowings from a financial institution

$ 43,239

$ 145,542 Accounts payable



3,546



14,446 Advances from customers



148,513



120,629 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



2,651,217



2,444,367 Due to related parties and affiliates



119,143



11,682 Operating lease liabilities



89,089



50,177 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



337,076



330,781 Financing lease liabilities



39,665



304,557 Derivative liabilities



604,111



2,215,204 Current liabilities - discontinued operations



470,966



528,426 Total current liabilities



4,506,565



6,165,811













Other liabilities











Operating lease liabilities, non-current



124,677



47,910 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



200,346



226,896 Financing lease liabilities, non-current



—



1,376 Deferred tax liability



41,446



46,386 Total other liabilities



366,469



322,568













Total liabilities



4,873,034



6,488,379

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





September 30,

March 31,



2022

2022



(Unaudited)





Commitments and contingencies

























Mezzanine Equity











Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share,

5,000 shares authorized; 1,741 and 5,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively)



285,802



820,799













Stockholders' equity











Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000

shares authorized; 7,682,908 and 6,186,783 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively)*



782



630 Additional paid-in capital



43,337,879



42,803,033 Accumulated deficit



(35,352,182)



(34,601,545) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,716,583)



(109,454) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



6,269,896



8,092,664













Non-controlling interests



4,392,584



4,476,275













Total equity



10,662,480



12,568,939













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$ 15,821,316

$ 19,878,117













































*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Six Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues























Revenues

$ 2,164,089

$ 1,113,719

$ 4,290,425

$ 1,492,473 Revenues, a related party



77,113



—



292,573



— Total revenues



2,241,202



1,113,719



4,582,998



1,492,473

























Cost of revenues























Cost of revenues



(1,830,224)



(1,548,857)



(3,665,698)



(3,920,822) Cost of revenues, a related party



(102,160)



—



(148,502)



— Total cost of revenues



(1,932,384)



(1,548,857)



(3,814,200)



(3,920,822)

























Gross profit (loss)



308,818



(435,138)



768,798



(2,428,349)

























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expenses



(1,527,731)



(1,828,438)



(3,447,078)



(4,400,186) Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



(366,293)



(45,305)



(344,436)



(118,783) Impairments of inventories



—



—



(3,085)



— Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill



—



(3,151)



-



(140,541) Total operating expenses



(1,894,024)



(1,876,894)



(3,794,599)



(4,659,510)

























Loss from operations



(1,585,206)



(2,312,032)



(3,025,801)



(7,087,859)

























Other income (expense)























Other income (expense), net



423,972



21,140



487,125



(15,470) Interest expense



—



(667)



—



(6,512) Interest expense on finance leases



(1,153)



(14,904)



(8,301)



(30,757) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(17,417)



3,017,734



1,611,093



1,648,450 Total other income, net



405,402



3,023,303



2,089,917



1,595,711

























Income (loss) before income taxes



(1,179,804)



711,271



(935,884)



(5,492,148)

























Income tax expense



—



(11)



—



(11)

























Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(1,179,804)



711,260



(935,884)



(5,492,159)

























Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes



—



(833,185)



—



(2,000,402)

























Net loss



(1,179,804)



(121,925)



(935,884)



(7,492,561)

























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations



96,314



325,222



185,247



1,143,767 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations



—



216,629



—



520,105

























Net income (loss) attributable to the Company's stockholders

$ (1,083,490)

$ 419,926

$ (750,637)

$ (5,828,689)

























Net loss

$ (1,179,804)

$ (121,925)

$ (935,884)

$ (7,492,561)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Six Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation adjustment



(719,920)



(3,608)



(1,505,573)



(22,180)

























Comprehensive loss



(1,899,724)



(125,533)



(2,441,457)



(7,514,741)

























less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests



7,057



(547,866)



(83,691)



(1,681,222)

























Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (1,906,781)

$ 422,333

$ (2,357,766)

$ (5,833,519)

























Weighted average number of common stock























Basic and diluted*



7,048,187



5,538,676



6,678,749



5,406,641

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*























Continuing operations

$ (0.15)

$ 0.19

$ (0.11)

$ (0.80) Discontinued operations



—



(0.11)



—



(0.27) Total earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*

$ (0.15)

$ 0.08

$ (0.11)

$ (1.07)























































*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars)





For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (935,884)

$ (7,492,561) Net loss from discontinued operations



—



(2,000,402) Net loss from continuing operations



(935,884)



(5,492,159) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



606,482



426,958 Amortization of right-of-use assets



417,836



392,978 Amortization of intangible assets



93,724



74,643 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



344,436



118,783 Impairments of inventories



3,085



— Impairments of long-lived assets



—



140,541 Gain on disposal of long-lived assets



(350,967)



— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(1,611,093)



(1,648,450) Change in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



179,126



76,107 Accounts receivable, a related party



(24,624)



— Inventories



324,140



(134,268) Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



766,235



412,387 Finance lease receivables



134,091



401,592 Accounts payable



(9,860)



132,186 Advances from customers



43,328



(1,218) Income tax payable



—



160 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



557,047



91,899 Operating lease liabilities



(19,052)



(93,648) Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(5,845)



(15,084) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations



512,205



(5,116,593) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



—



(888,270) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities



512,205



(6,004,863)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(1,900)



(2,162,825) Cash received from disposal of long-lived assets



443,054



— Purchases of intangible assets



(26,893)



— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



414,261



(2,162,825) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



—



21,830 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities



414,261



(2,140,995)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in a registered direct public

offering



—



5,771,053 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised



—



22,015 Borrowings from a financial institution



—



317,850 Loan to a related party



—



(4,283,794) Borrowings from related parties and affiliates



387,152



800,000 Repayments to related parties



—



(172,528) Repayments of current borrowings from a financial institution



(91,389)



(318,575)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars)





For the Six Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(263,688)



(203,115) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



32,075



1,932,906 Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations



—



3,506,585 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



32,075



5,439,491













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(178,230)



24,396













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



780,311



(2,681,971) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period



1,185,221



4,448,075 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period



1,965,532



1,766,104













Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



—



132,584













Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of period

$ 1,965,532

$ 1,633,520













Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for interest expense

$ —

$ 27,648 Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities











Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ 170,025

$ 108,201 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 64,649

$ 180,307 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock

$ —

$ 3,562,404 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon warrants

exercised

$ —

$ 45,674













































