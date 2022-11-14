How to Free Up Oven Space this Holiday Season

How to Free Up Oven Space this Holiday Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays quickly approaching, it's time to start planning out those menus and Pit Boss® can help make it easier by freeing up some oven space.

Pit Boss Grills Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pit Boss Grills) (PRNewswire)

Anything you can cook in your oven – like bread, casseroles, and desserts – you can make with a Pit Boss .

Pit Boss wood pellet grills aren't just for grilling and smoking. They're also like a second oven. Consistent temperature control, even heat distribution, and the ability for hands-off cooking allow pellet grills to bake bread, cookies, turkey, and even a casserole just the same as an indoor oven.

This makes using a Pit Boss grill perfect for holiday baking.

What is possible to bake in a Pit Boss?

Anything that can be cooked in an oven – like bread, casseroles, and desserts – can be made with a Pit Boss.

Simply power on the grill, allow it to reach the desired temperature, and pop the dish in. It's a second oven!

Will the food be too smoky?

Many people worry that baking food in a pellet grill or smoker will overpower it with smoke, but that isn't the case. This is because the grill won't exude as much smoke when cooking at the higher temperatures required for baked goods.

When pellet grills are set to temperatures below 225°F, the auger slowly feeds wood pellets into the burn pot which allows the pellets to smolder and produce smoke. Baked dishes are usually prepared at temperatures of around 350°F and higher.

Pit Boss recommends using hardwood pellets with a mild gourmet smoke flavor to compliment baked goods, such as Cherry or Apple Blends.

How to bake in a Pit Boss:

Use cast iron or ceramic dishes for best results. These materials are ideal to cook with on a Pit Boss due to heat distribution and absorption, which aids in achieving a more even cook.

Then, set the grill's temperature according to the recipe. The baking time may vary slightly, so check on the dish as it cooks like when using an oven.

It's a good idea to cover baked goods toward the end of the cook to prevent over-browning. Once the crust or the exterior of a baked item forms and browns according to preference, cover it with foil or a pie crust shield.

And there you have it: easy as pie!

Visit the Pit Boss website to learn more.

Nikki Rowell nikki.rowell@dansons.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pit Boss Grills