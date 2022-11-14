Gaumard Scientific Announces First Installation of Robotic Patient Simulator with Conversational Speech, HAL® S5301, at Emory Nursing Learning Center

Emory Students are the First to Train on the World's Most Advanced Interdisciplinary Patient Simulator, HAL® S5301

MIAMI and DECATUR, Ga., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaumard Scientific Co., an industry leader in simulation technology for healthcare education and training, announced that HAL® S5301, the world's most advanced interdisciplinary patient simulator, has been installed at the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing's new state-of-the-art simulation and learning center. This is the first commercial installation of HAL S5301, which has begun shipping to customers in the U.S.

HAL S5301 introduces several groundbreaking features including Conversational Speech enhanced by artificial intelligence*, lifelike motor movement and next-generation simulated physiology that allows HAL to simulate stroke symptoms and other medical conditions. Thus, educators can facilitate true-to-life clinical training experiences in the areas of emergency, trauma, ICU, and med-surg care with a level of fidelity never before possible.

HAL S5301's capabilities allow students to immerse themselves in realistic training scenarios that hone critical thinking skills and reinforce the transfer of these learned experiences to real-world clinical practice.

HAL S5301 is a permanent resident at the School of Nursing's Emory Nursing Learning Center, which opened to students this fall. The state-of-the-art facility has over 70,000 square feet of teaching and learning space with the capacity for deliberate practice, structured learning, feedback and debriefing, and high-stakes assessment exams. The center also offers immersive learning opportunities for licensed nurses through the Emory Nursing Experience, a partnership with Emory Healthcare. The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing's Bachelor of Science (BSN) and Master's programs rank No. 2 in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.

"We are thrilled to announce the first installation of HAL S5301 at the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. HAL S5301's breakthrough speech enhanced by AI* and its clinical capabilities surpass those of any other patient simulators on the market. HAL represents the new generation of technology that will be used to educate and empower tomorrow's nursing and medical graduates with an unprecedented level of real-world skill, confidence, and preparation," noted John Eggert, Gaumard's Executive Vice President.

James Archetto, Gaumard's Vice President of U.S. Direct Sales, added, "This first installation of HAL S5301 highlights the importance of educating nursing students on high-risk, low-frequency clinical conditions using advanced technology and sophisticated training scenarios. Emory's faculty have already begun incorporating HAL S5301 into their curriculum to provide students with the most effective learning opportunities."

The School of Nursing's HAL S5301 – known as "Emory HAL" – is already having an impact.

"Because of Emory HAL's engineering and artificial intelligence capabilities, he can process information and respond to learners much more organically during simulations," said Mena Khan, MD, CHSE, Director of Operations for the Emory School of Nursing Simulation Program. "Emory HAL instills a more dynamic and interactive layer of preparation for our learners, much like actual patients. Our students will be even better prepared for nursing care and leadership roles because of their work with Emory HAL."

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard Scientific is recognized by health care educators and students worldwide for its commitment to innovation with the development of the most advanced patient simulation technology. Gaumard designs and manufactures simulators at its global headquarters in Miami and markets them directly in the U.S. as well as through distributors in 70 countries. Gaumard's customer base includes militaries, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals, and nursing schools.

Gaumard's product launch timeline reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation. In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed how training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology by introducing the family of HAL® simulators. In 2014, the company introduced VICTORIA®, its most advanced maternal and neonatal care simulator, as part of the NOELLE family. In 2017, Gaumard introduced Super TORY®, the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments. Pediatric HAL®, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement, and speech, was launched in 2018.

For company and product information, visit www.gaumard.com . Follow Gaumard on Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

Ranked No. 2 in BSN and Master's degree programs and No. 6 in Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs by U.S. News & World Report, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing produces nurse leaders who are transforming healthcare through science, education, practice, and policy. Graduates go on to become national and international leaders in patient care, public health, government, research, and education. Others become qualified to seek certification as nurse practitioners and nurse-midwives, and the DNP program trains nurse anesthetists and advanced leaders in healthcare administration. The school also maintains a PhD program in partnership with Emory's Laney Graduate School.

For more information, visit nursing.emory.edu. Follow the School of Nursing on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

*Conversational Speech may not be available in some countries or areas; internet access is required. Visit www.gaumard.com for more details.

