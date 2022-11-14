American Pecan Promotion Board and Tony Boloney's Partner to Unveil Sweet and Savory Pecan Pizza Pie

Thanksgiving just got a little tastier with this unexpected holiday mash-up that reimagines the iconic pecan pie

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving pizza is taking a ride through the pie… literally… with an unbelievable Pecan Pizza Pie that is sure to be the star of your pre-holiday feast. With so much time devoted to Thanksgiving meal prep, many Americans opt for a no-fuss meal the day before and even as an alternative for the traditional turkey, making pizza a new go-to. The American Pecan Promotion Board and Tony Boloney's have teamed up to create an unforgettable pie that combines the best of a traditional pizza with the iconic holiday pecan pie.

"We know that the Pecan Pie is a staple for so many at the Thanksgiving table, but with the tremendous versatility of pecans we wanted to reimagine the traditional pie with a pizza-fied twist for a turn-key meal before the turkey," said Alexander Ott, APPB Executive Director.

The limited-edition, Pecan Pizza Pie is available for consumers exclusively on Goldbelly.com starting November 14 with daily restocks before the Thanksgiving holiday. This truly nutty pie features a sweet meets savory buttermilk pizza crust, a thick bourbon-infused tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, fennel-dusted pepperoni-flavored pecan halves, topped with a spicy balsamic Pecan Pie glaze. Additionally, each Pecan Pizza Pie comes with a standard pecan pie – for a drool-worthy two-pie celebration in one convenient delivery. The only thing that's missing is an all-day football marathon!

"We are known for our out-of-the-box creations, and we're thrilled to be bringing this ready-to-bake pizza meets pie mashup to the masses just in time for Thanksgiving," said Mike Hauke, Founder and Owner of Tony Boloney's Brands. "This plant-based pie is a delicious marriage of our savory classic pizza and the iconic pecan pie, heaping with holiday flavor."

Pecans on the Holiday Table

Just like the first-ever Pecan Pizza Pie, let the pecan add a twist to holiday snacking favorites like Pecan Spinach Artichoke Dip, Pecan Stuffed Dates and Pecan Roasted Beet Dip with Sage. Delicious grab-and-go options like Gingerbread Pecans, No-Bake Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bites are always a hit, or even just a handful straight from the bag.

Homegrown Flavor that Packs a Nutritious Punch

The unique mix of unsaturated fats, plant sterols, fiber and flavonoids all add up to make pecans a unique superfood choice. So, whether trying to eat smart between your holiday commitments or you're grazing through a seasonal movie binge fest, pecans are the ideal snack to get you through the season. Find a variety of both sweet and savory recipes and inspiration at EatPecans.com.

About the American Pecan Promotion Board

The American Pecan Promotion Board (APPB) is comprised of pecan producers and importers dedicated to promoting the benefits of pecans, growing its position in the marketplace, and developing new uses for pecans. Founded in 2021 and operating under the oversight of the USDA, the research and promotion program allows industry to collectively fund and pursue efforts that drive demand for pecans. APPB is based in Fort Worth, Texas. To learn more, visit EatPecans.com.

About Tony Boloney's Brands:

In 2009, Mike Hauke opened his first Tony Boloney's as a small deli/convenience store in Atlantic City. A true New Jersey original, he's been lauded for his innovative take on pizza and subs with lines wrapping around the block of any one of his brick-and-mortar locations, food trucks or farm markets. Mike's classic pies and hand-pulled fresh "mutz" (that's mozzarella in Hoboken) are up there with the best you'll find anywhere. Hauke's Olé Cheesesteak pizza and legendary Taco Pizza are award-winning favorites. The brand has been featured on the Food Network's "Great American Food Fines," "Great American Food Finds" and "Best Thing I Ever Ate" and won the Grand Prize for Live! With Kelly and Michael's "Truckin' Amazing Cook Off." The iconic pizza joint also won Guy Fieri's "Cheesesteak Battle" and have been featured on BuzzFeed, VICE Munchies, THRILLIST and New Yorker Magazine.

