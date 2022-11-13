Resecurity Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting major Fortune 500 giants worldwide announced today that Frost & Sullivan recognized the company in its Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market 2022 report. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market. Inclusion in this report is a major milestone for Resecurity®, as the recognition validates the company's position as a top provider in the space.

Frost & Sullivan specifically highlighted Resecurity's HUNTER™ team that is dedicated to on-going research and intelligence. The HUNTER™ team actively researches and tracks changes to the threat landscape, supplying clients with the most relevant and current cyber threat intelligence. This has led Frost & Sullivan to recognize Resecurity's high rate of growth and 100% year-over-year customer retention rate.

"Resecurity has demonstrated impressive growth rates in the last three years. Its growth strategy is based on a 'reach and access' approach to threat intelligence as well as on the company's ability to provide visibility on the areas that really matter to customers. This strategy is aligned with Resecurity's vision of reimagining cybersecurity operations". Clara Dello Russo, Senior Research Analyst, Security Frost & Sullivan.

Resecurity serves clients in a variety of industries with global reach. Organizations around the world leverage Resecurity's cyber threat intelligence platform to analyze up to date threat intelligence and correlate it with their own risk profile and environment. Paired with Resecurity's other offerings, such as digital risk protection (DRP), Resecurity is well positioned to be a one stop shop for integrated threat intelligence solutions.

"Resecurity is elated to be included in the Frost & Sullivan TIP Market report for 2022. Coverage in this report validates what our customers already know – that Resecurity is a top provider of threat intelligence solutions in the market," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity.

Exposure in the Frost & Sullivan report will likely expand Resecurity's reach in the industry, as many organizations look to Frost & Sullivan for market research and intelligence. Poised to grow further, Resecurity has global reach with partners in countries around the world engaged in selling and promoting their threat intelligence solutions.

The cyber threat intelligence market is particularly relevant as the threat landscape becomes more complex and threat actors become more sophisticated. Organizations are tasked with protecting themselves from old and outdated threats as well as protecting themselves from new and emerging threats. Actionable intelligence is crucial to staying up to date on tactics being used by threat actors across the threat landscape.

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and FS-ISAC. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

