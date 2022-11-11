Ways Energy Launches Energy Drinks with Donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation

LEXINGTON, Miss., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ways Energy, a mission-driven veteran-owned energy drink company subsidized by Hero Energy LLC, is excited to launch its line of energy drinks this Veterans Day in conjunction with a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Ways Energy drink products feature four unique flavors, each in promotion of specific first responder and veteran communities. They include:

Engage (sour lime) – Calls out for Veteran support

Rescue (orange cream) – Calls out for firefighter support

Respond (pomegranate peach) – Calls out for L.E.D. support

Revive (classic energy) – Calls out for medical support

Each 12 oz. can contains 200MG of caffeine, zero sugar, electrolytes, plus a variety of vitamins.

"I'm incredibly excited about the online launch, and the team at Hero has been humbled by the community support we've already received," said Luke Carnathan, CEO of Ways Energy. "We love our products and are passionate about our mission. It's all in the name WAYS, which stands for 'We Appreciate Your Service and Sacrifice.'"

Ways Energy is pledging 10% of profits to go directly to the Gary Sinise Foundation, an organization that honors defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need through unique programs designed to educate and build communities.

Learn more about Ways Energy by visiting https://waysenergy.com.

About Hero Energy LLC and Ways Energy

Hero LLC was founded in Lexington, Mississippi, with a unique leadership team of active military, veterans and professionals located across the United States. With 95 years of service in the military, law enforcement and firefighters combined among the founders of Ways Energy, the team is passionate about supporting our nation's veterans and first responders in every community.

Contact: Nicole Day

Phone: (864) 672-1826

Email: nday@infinitymkt.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ways Energy