Unite Us and Georgia Department of Veterans Service Team Up to Expand Coordinated Care Network, Streamline Access to Services in Georgia

'Unite Georgia' Program to Address Unmet Needs of Nearly 700,000 Veterans

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS), the state's agency dedicated to advising, counseling, and assisting Georgia's veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits, and Unite Us , the nation's leading technology company connecting health and social care, are partnering to help Georgia's veterans and families address their unmet needs through a coordinated care network called Unite Georgia.

Unite Us and Georgia Department of Veterans Service Team Up to Expand Coordinated Care Network, Streamline Access to Services in Georgia (PRNewswire)

The GDVS received a grant for $6.1 million through Georgia's State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds' Negative Economic Impact grant program. Negative Economic Impact grants help address financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and are intended to aid in speeding the recovery of the employment, tourism, travel, and hospitality sectors, as well as other industries.

The Unite Georgia coordinated care network will enable veterans and their families to connect directly to the resources they need in a matter of days instead of weeks or months, setting them on a path toward success. The network is statewide with over 720 programs available and growing each day. Partners in the network are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, enabling them to send and receive secure, electronic referrals, address people's social needs, and improve health across communities.

The Unite Us Platform securely connects the veteran population to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with veterans benefits, employment, education, and mental and behavioral health programs. The solution also allows the GDVS to see where Georgians need the most help, track hot spots for needs, and make future plans to improve available services through community partnerships.

"Unite Us makes it simpler for Georgia's veterans and their families to find care wherever they are," said Georgia Department of Veteran Service Commissioner Patricia Ross. "If you're currently serving, recently separated from military service, or have been out for years—help is available through a robust network of community partners."

This new program will initially be available through the 54 GDVS veterans field service offices located throughout the state. Following the launch, Unite Us will also work with the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and the state's Workforce Boards to expand access to services. There will also be an assistance request component for veterans to individually ask for support and get connected to resources.

"Our vision is to build a world of connected communities working together to improve the health and well-being of veterans," said Anthony Fulton, State Network Director at Unite Us. "The Unite Georgia network delivers the ability for government agencies, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations to better address people's needs in a secure and efficient ecosystem."

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to services within the network can reach out on uniteus.com/contact/ .

About GDVS:

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) is not part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but is an agency of Georgia's state government created for the purpose of advising, counseling, and assisting Georgia's veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits under the vast and complex framework of veterans' laws. The GDVS mission, to serve Georgia's veterans and their families in all matters pertaining to veterans benefits, falls into two basic tasks: informing veterans and their families about veterans' benefits, and directly assisting and advising veterans and their families in securing the federal and state benefits to which they are entitled.

The GDVS has offered assistance to Georgia's veterans and their families for nearly 100 years. The department serves the state's nearly 700,000 veterans and their families in all matters pertaining to veterans benefits, including applying for the federal and state veterans benefits they have earned at no cost. The state also offers help through a robust appeals division, 2 war veterans homes, 2 veterans memorial cemeteries, and coordinating services across state agencies to veterans.

Veterans or their family members should contact their local field office to schedule an appointment. Locate a veterans service office near you at: https://veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices .

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us, providers across sectors can send and receive secure, electronic referrals, track every person's total health journey, and report on tangible outcomes across a full range of services in a centralized, cohesive, and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' dedicated team builds authentic, lasting partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have a solid foundation, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified social care infrastructure helps communities transform their ability to work together and measure impact at scale. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

