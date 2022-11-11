Simmons Bank Celebrates Military Community This Veterans Day

Bank's Veterans Business Resource Group provides display area and commemorative ribbons for associates to wear based on their relationship with a veteran

Associates honor veterans by sharing their military experience and gratitude with a special video thanking veterans for their service

River Market building to be illuminated with red, white and blue lights on Veterans Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate Veterans Day, Simmons Bank is honoring the brave men and women who serve or have served our country's military through a series of events designed to recognize their service and sacrifice to protect our freedom. In addition to this year's events, year-round we continue to work across our footprint with community partners to actively recruit veterans to join the Simmons Bank team, while offering an array of military benefits including supplemental pay during military leave and paid military family leave.

Simmons Bank and our associates are proud to recognize and show our appreciation for veterans

"Simmons Bank and our associates are proud to recognize and show our appreciation for veterans and active members of our armed forces throughout the year, especially on Veterans Day when we celebrate those who have protected our freedom," said Jena Compton, EVP, chief people officer at Simmons Bank. "The men and women who serve in the military develop an array of leadership skills including passion, commitment, high performance and teamwork. These values resonate with our Cultural Cornerstones that guide us in our efforts in being a great place to work."

Celebrating Veterans at Simmons Bank

At the beginning of 2022, Simmons Bank launched Business Resource Groups to support associates in an inclusive workplace environment and to provide a forum for colleagues to come together for networking, mentoring and career development. The mission of the Veterans Business Resource Group is to build awareness and provide resources to veterans, their families, and friends of veterans as well as bringing together members of the Simmons community in a supportive environment in furtherance of Simmons' commitment to being Better Together.

This year, the Veterans Business Resource Group created an interactive way for associates to honor our veterans by wearing a ribbon according to their relationship with a veteran the week leading up to Veterans Day. Red ribbons indicate a team member is a veteran, white ribbons indicate an associate is a family member of a veteran and blue ribbons indicated you were the spouse, son or daughter of a veteran.

During the week of Veterans Day, Simmons associates also created a wall mounted display for associates to place photos of their family members who served in the military. Simmons Bank associates shared their personal stories of serving in the armed services while bank associates shared their gratitude to those who have served in a special Veterans Day video. In addition, Simmons hosted a luncheon to honor our veteran and military in Central Arkansas. The Simmons Bank River Market building will be illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The recognition of veterans is part of a year-round focus at Simmons Bank to honor those who have served in the military.

Memorial Day

Ahead of Memorial Day this year, the Missing Man table was on display in the River Market regional office in Little Rock. The Missing Man table serves as a reminder of fallen, missing or imprisoned U.S. Military Service Members. The table is set with a single place setting to remember those who are absent and cannot attend a meal because of POW or MIA status.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and Gold Star Families

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and the City of Memphis celebrated $2 million in facility improvements to the stadium. The stadium serves as a tribute to the veterans of World War I, World War II and the Korean War. In 2021, Simmons Bank associates honored veterans and their families at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a tailgate and free tickets to the Liberty Bowl.

Simmons Bank also donated $110,000 commitment to the Woody Williams Foundation, a charitable nonprofit organization dedicated to raising public awareness to honor, recognize and serve Gold Star Families members and relatives whose loved one made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our freedom. The donation supports the construction and endowment of the Liberty Park Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Memphis, Tenn.

Simmons Bank Field at War Memorial Stadium

In partnership with the War Memorial Stadium Commission and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Simmons Bank acquired the naming rights to the filed at War Memorial Stadium. The stadium was built in 1948 and serves as a tribute to Arkansans who gave their lives in service to their country during World War I and World War II.

Simmons Bank Open to Honor Veterans

In October, the Korn Ferry Tour released its 2023 line-up and officially announced that the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation will be one of four events making up the expanded Korn Ferry Tour Finals in September next season. The event will take place at The Grove Club in College Grove, Tenn. from September 14-17. Veterans will be honored during the week of the Simons Bank Open.

First Anniversary of the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center

November 10 marks one year since the grand opening of the Sergeant Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., which provides Jefferson County's more than 3800 veterans greater access to inpatient and outpatient care through the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare system. Simmons Bank donated $1 million to support the constriction of the center and the Dr. Josetta Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit.

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 113 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates more than 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

