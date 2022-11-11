COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING® NAMES SEAN LEWIS THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER OF THE PITCH

U.S. Army veteran to receive a free franchise in El Paso, Texas

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, announced today that Sean Lewis is the grand prize winner of The Pitch, a contest developed specifically for military veterans. Lewis will be awarded a free franchise with the full-service moving company. The contest was open to U.S. veterans who served in the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, or Coast Guard.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to announce the winner of The Pitch Contest. The Pitch was a way to show our appreciation for military members who sacrifice so much for our country and to attract more military members to our franchise family," said Dana Hansen, Director of Franchise Development for College HUNKS. "Military members tend to perform at an extremely high level and experience tremendous success with College HUNKS because of our culture that is built on similar values that are embraced in the military."

Lewis served as an officer in the U.S. Army for over 20 years. He currently serves as the Director of Sports, Fitness and Aquatics for the Army's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Directorate in Fort Bliss, Texas. He used all his military experience to build the organization from a concept to fully mission capable in six months, which included establishing a vision, mission statement and marketing to the senior leadership at Fort Bliss; hiring personnel, acquiring office space, and building a team that became the most productive of nine other centers being stood up at the same time.

"It was my sincere pleasure to take Sean through our discovery process and he was an absolute joy to work with from our very first conversation. His enthusiasm is contagious, and it was clear early on that he really loves our culture and that we share the same core values," continued Hansen. "He's clearly been a tremendous mentor in his career in the US Army, retiring as a Lt. Col and even after retirement continuing to work with and develop future leaders at the US Army's Human Performance Ready and Resilient Center of Excellence at Fort Bill, TX. We had tremendous candidates, but Sean is the best of the best."

"As a Top-rated Franchise for Veterans for more than 10 years, we are proud to join forces with veterans to create a better future for them and to grow our company together," concluded Hansen. Across the College HUNKS system, veterans make up close to 15% of owners.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

