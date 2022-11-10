Slam dunk! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? launches new franchise in Valparaiso, Indiana

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, the World's Largest Junk Removal Service and global industry leader, has launched a brand new franchise in Valparaiso, Indiana. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is now available to over 330k households in the Indiana North West area, offering full service junk removal to residential and commercial customers.

First-time Franchise Partners, Tricia and Steve Farrell, have lived in the Indiana NW area for over 20 years. When deciding on where to open their first franchise, Valparaiso was an obvious choice as they have been in love with the area for decades and already have strong ties with the tight-knit community.

The Valparaiso franchise's goal is to live and breathe 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s core values of Passion, Integrity, Professionalism, and Empathy in every aspect of their business. With one of the strongest opening days in recent franchise history, there's no doubt there will be ample opportunity to do just that. The franchise has already started to form relationships with charities in the area, including GoodWill and the Salvation Army, donating any lightly used items to these organizations and other local charities.

Since launching the franchise in September 2022, the Farrell's highlights have been furthering their relationship with the people of Valparaiso. In fact, the franchise was so excited to introduce 1-800-GOT-JUNK? to the community that they participated in Valparaiso's annual Popcorn Festival. "It was an incredible day", says Tricia Farrell, "Everyone was so welcoming, it really touched my heart. We can't wait to grow our partnerships and make a positive impact in this amazing community."

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of junk removal exceptional. They recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 160 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com .

