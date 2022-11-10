Charlotte's Web Signs European Specialty Distributor Stark Foods International

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX:CWEB, OTCQX:CWBHF) Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ("Charlotte's Web" or the "Company"), the market leader in cannabidiol ("CBD") hemp extract wellness products, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with Stark Foods International, a distributor of European specialty food and beauty products to grocery and retail.

Stark Foods distributes some of the world's top food brands with coast-to-coast U.S. coverage. Using a direct delivery model in the New York Tri-State area and a nationwide direct to retailer or sub-distributor, Stark Foods supplies some of America's largest drug, club, grocery and mass retailers. Additionally, Stark Foods distributes to specialty independent retail and specialty channels which are not generally served by mainstream distributors. In total, Stark Foods reaches nearly 15,000 doors through its multi-broker network.

"Stark is a well-respected distribution partner with particular strength in curated European products, where Charlotte's Web has the opportunity to significantly increase its awareness to new groups of consumers ," said Jacques Tortoroli, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "Initial distribution will focus on making further in-roads to the high value New York Tri-State area through Stark's top independent retailers."

"We saw an opportunity to introduce our customers to trusted wellness products that align with their purchasing habits but not broadly available in some of our channels," said Stark Group's Chief Operating Officer, Vasilike Miksa. "Our decision to add CBD to our offerings, and specifically Charlotte's Web, is due to the best-in-class reputation that Charlotte's Web has earned as the CBD pioneer and market leader. Charlotte's Web, known for quality and brand strength, will provide our customers and end consumers with natural wellness solutions to help them better their everyday lives."

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products. under a family of brands that includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, and CBD Clinic™. Charlotte's Web whole-plant CBD extracts come in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum (THC-free) options, including the world's only broad-spectrum CBD certified NSF for Sport®, which is the official CBD of Major League Baseball©. Founded by the seven Stanley Brothers, ignited the CBD industry when they came to global prominence with the coverage of a young girl's astounding reaction to their hemp extract. Their advocacy changed laws, public perception, and research around the vast health potential of plant-based solutions. The Stanleys built their business with the mission to bring safe, botanical options to health seekers worldwide. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are American farm-grown-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division advances hemp science at a center of excellence in Louisville, Colorado. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, exercise recovery) , CBD capsules , CBD topical creams and lotions , as well as CBD pet products for dogs . Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with 20+ product lot testing for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 15,000 retail locations, 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at https://www.charlottesweb.com/.

Charlotte's Web's mission is "To unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it."

© Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, ‎‎"forward-looking information"). In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward looking information can be identified by the ‎use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", ‎‎"is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and ‎phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be ‎achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or ‎circumstances contain forward-looking information. ‎

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's current ‎expectations, estimates and projections regarding the future of our business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events ‎and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, ‎assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to ‎known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, ‎performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements containing forward-looking information. Although these statements containing forward-looking information are based on assumptions the Company considers to be reasonable based on the information ‎available on the date such statements are made, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned ‎against placing undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information herein include, but are not limited to, international and political considerations; regulatory changes; ‎and the factors discussed throughout the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed annual information form available on www.SEDAR.com and in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q as amended, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available on www.SEC.gov. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

