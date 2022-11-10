ARENA APPOINTS KAMILA PILWEIN AS GLOBAL MARKETING & TRADE MARKETING DIRECTOR

TOLENTINO, Italy, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- arena is pleased to announce the appointment of Kamila Pilwein as Global Marketing & Trade Marketing Director. Reporting to Deputy CEO Giuseppe Musciacchio, Kamila will lead the development of innovative marketing strategies for both B2C and B2B channels, guaranteeing consumers a world class multichannel experience on the core business of swimming, beachwear and beyond.

Kamila Pilwein, the new arena global marketing and trade marketing Director (PRNewswire)

"Our goal at arena is to improve the quality of life for all by promoting and enabling an active lifestyle, in and by the water," said arena CEO Peter Graschi. "Kamila has a unique set of skills and experience to help us achieve our objectives, not only through brand strategy, leadership and a deep understanding of consumer-centric marketing, but also through her digital first content approach. We're excited to have someone with her talent and vision on board at arena to drive our company forward."

With over 16 years' experience of marketing leadership within Europe and the United States, at her core, Kamila is a creative storyteller and brand architect. In her most recent role as EMEA Head of Channel Marketing for the Boardriders group, she managed six brands across action sports, lifestyle and marine sectors.

Kamila will be pivotal in driving further success across performance & lifestyle segments through digital storytelling across the marketing funnel.

"I am driven by purpose and values, which are what originally attracted me to arena," said Kamila. "The company shares my same commitment to people and the planet, and I'm excited to join a brand that puts as much focus on being authentic and responsible as it does on product development and profit. Building on its fantastic heritage, arena has continuously adapted itself to its evolving environment, and has not just kept up with the times, it has consistently been a leader in the field. I have felt so welcomed since joining and can't wait to start feeding off my new colleagues' energy and passion, and like them having a positive impact on people's lives and the environment."

Kamila speaks fluent German, Czech, English, Spanish and French, and will be based at arena's HQ in Tolentino, Italy.

arena has revolutionized the world of aquatic sport through insightful collaboration with world class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competitive swimwear since 1973. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through a continuous evolution of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From leading the lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.

CONTACT:

Cristina Cantoni

Email: c.cantoni@arenasport.com

Phone Number: +39 334 6879249

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943006/Kamila_Pilwein.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1943007/Kamila_Pilwein_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1693019/Arena_Sport_Logo.j

Kamila Pilwein, the new arena global marketing and trade marketing Director (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Arena Sport) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE arena