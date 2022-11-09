The WNET Group Looks to the Future in American Cities Rebuilding 2022 Virtual Conversation Series November 16-17

Livestream discussions with national thought leaders and U.S. city mayors to explore the important steps required for recovery and growth in a post-pandemic reality.

Visit wnet.org/acr to learn more and register to attend.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, The WNET Group, home to New York's PBS stations THIRTEEN and WLIW21, and operator of New Jersey's statewide public television network NJ PBS and NPR station WLIW-FM, will lead a nationwide discussion on how we can reimagine American cities for the future. Through two days of virtual conversations, American Cities Rebuilding 2022 will ­seek to uncover the bold steps to build better, more sustainable cities in a post-pandemic reality. To make the conversation truly national, American Cities Rebuilding 2022 delivers expanded insight by partnering with public media stations in New York, New Jersey, Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, Miami and Atlanta.

Thought leaders from around the country will share ideas about ways our cities can address issues of economic development, healthcare, education, criminal and social justice, and climate change. Participants will hear firsthand from mayors of major American cities on what developments they foresee on the horizon. American Cities Rebuilding panel discussions will take place daily, November 16-17, 12-3pm ET. The virtual events are open to the public. Registration is required. Click here to register.

"We're proud to deliver American Cities Rebuilding, a platform dedicated to the issues our communities care about most, for the third year in a row," said Neal Shapiro, President and CEO of The WNET Group. "The conference brings together diverse innovators and active community leaders in thoughtful dialogue about the constructive reshaping of our cities. With the help of some renowned journalists, we'll explore critical concerns that cities currently face, and we'll discuss sustainable, workable solutions."

American Cities Rebuilding 2022 is an extension of the successful American Cities Rebuilding conferences in 2020 and 2021, which were launched by NJ PBS' news division, NJ Spotlight News. The conferences started off with a focus on the New Jersey and New York region, then increased the following year to cities in the Midwest, the southwest and the west coast in partnerships with WTTW/Chicago, Houston Public Media and KCTS 9/Seattle.

Participants include (subject to change):

Leonard L. Adams, Jr. , MBA , Founder and CEO, Quest Community Development Organization

Christiane Amanpour , Chief International Correspondent for CNN and host of PBS' Amanpour and Company

Cory Booker , U.S. Senator, New Jersey

Rev. Dr. Susan Hillary Buckson , pastor of Allen Temple A.M.E. Church , Atlanta, GA

Mileyka Burgos-Flores , activist and Executive Director & CEO of The Allapattah Collaborative

Mayor G. T. Bynum , City of Tulsa, OK

Miguel A. Cardona , 12 th U.S. Secretary of Education

Tony Cho , CCIM, CEO & Founder, Future of Cities

Josh Cohen , Staff City Reporter, Crosscut

Former Mayor Mick Cornett , Oklahoma City, OK

Dana Donati , CEO, United Aviate Academy

Mark Dones , CEO, King County Regional Homelessness Authority

Anthony S. Fauci , M.D. , Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Jack Ford , journalist and co-host, MetroFocus

Charles Gibson , anchor, ABC's World News

Jeff Greenfield , political, media and culture reporter and analyst

Mayor Michael B. Hancock , City of Denver, CO

Joshua Humphries , Director of Housing and Community Development, City of Atlanta, GA

Walter Isaacson , author and journalist, contributor to PBS' Amanpour and Company ; professor of history, Tulane University

Shavar D. Jeffries , CEO, KIPP Foundation

Dana Knowles , multimedia journalist, Rocky Mountain PBS

Jenny Lay-Flurrie , Chief Accessibility Officer, Microsoft

Charles L. Marohn , Jr. , author, founder and president, Strong Towns

Brittany Morgan , Economic Stability Director, The Miami Foundation

Miles O'Brien , journalist

Jorge M. Pérez , Chairman, CEO, Founder, Related Group

Otis Rolley , Head of Philanthropy and Community Impact at Wells Fargo & Company; President of the Wells Fargo Foundation

Rhonda Schaffler , Business Correspondent, NJ Spotlight News

John Schreiber , President and CEO, NJ Performing Arts Center

Neal Shapiro , President and CEO, The WNET Group

Brad Smith , President and Vice Chair, Microsoft

Myrna Sonora , Regional Vice President, South Florida , Prospera

Hari Sreenivasan , journalist and contributor to PBS' Amanpour and Company

Shanta Thanke , Chief Artistic Officer, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Megan Thompson , reporter and producer, PBS News Weekend

Eduardo Vilaro , Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico

Daniel H. Weiss , President and CEO, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Ben Wilson , author

RJ Young , FOX Sports national college football writer and analyst

Paula Zahn , journalist and co-host, NYC -ARTS

Panels and discussions will be recorded and available for viewing at the end of each session.

American Cities Rebuilding 2022 is a production of The WNET Group.

American Cities Rebuilding 2022 is possible thanks to Presenting Sponsor, Wells Fargo, and Official Sponsor, PSEG.

Websites: wnet.org/acr; #AmericanCitiesRebuilding

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21 , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News . Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

