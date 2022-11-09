Von Dutch Teams Up with Popeye and The SeaCleaners for a Custom Collection Supporting the Fight for a Pollution-Free Ocean

The Iconic Clothing Label Builds Out a Collection of High-End, Popeye-Themed Unisex Apparel and Accessories

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hollywood heritage brand, Von Dutch, is proud to announce its partnership with fellow pop-culture icon Popeye for a custom apparel collection in support of ocean-cleanup organization, The SeaCleaners. This collection aims to highlight one of the most influential comic characters in the world and support the organization's mission as they fight for a pollution-free ocean.

Von Dutch (PRNewswire)

Made famous by top-celebrities in the 2000s era, Von Dutch is back and more popular than ever featuring nostalgic, one-of-a-kind styles and fashion-forward designs. With this first ever collaboration, the brand is hoping to expand their philanthropic efforts and help spread awareness for important causes.

Von Dutch and the creatives behind Popeye worked collaboratively to create a collection that was thoughtfully curated from the beginning design stages to final production. The collection, which will hit shelves on November 17, serves as an ode to the legendary sailor man and consists of a line of reimagined streetwear staples, which includes unisex hoodie and jogger sets in Popeye-themed design patterns, short sleeve tees, and crewnecks. Each of the brand's highly recognizable logos are married along with comic-inspired illustrations and Popeye's infamous silhouette heavily incorporated into the apparel throughout the line.

This collaboration was heavily focused on creating a sustainable line of clothing all while limiting the impact on the environment. Every aspect was taken into consideration when designing the pieces, even down to the finer details like the hang tags being made with recycled paper. The clothing line was crafted with organic fibers that have been produced in accordance with organic farming standards and with the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certification. The raw material used for the products in the collection, from the trucker hats to the hoodies and t-shirts, have been produced with approval from the USDA National Organic Program (NOP).

"Ultimately, this collection is a blend of two cultural icons in both the fashion and the entertainment industry by creating pieces that are reminiscent of the comic legend," said Olivier Mercier, CEO of Von Dutch LLC. "Collectively, Von Dutch and the creators of Popeye pushed the envelope and challenged the typical parameters of streetwear to present this nostalgic and philanthropic collection."

Popeye, the iconic, spinach-eating sailor and clean ocean advocate, is owned by King Features Syndicate, a unit of Hearst and home to some of the world's most popular entertainment Characters. The deal was negotiated by their French agent, MJA Licensing. Popeye first announced his representation of The SeaCleaners, an organization that focuses on long-term and worldwide preservation of the ocean, in 2020, joining its fight against plastic pollution and raising awareness of its ocean conservation efforts. This partnership continues Popeye's commitment to sustainability and a plastic-free ocean.

"Popeye stands up for what's right and defends those in need, so joining The SeaCleaners fight to save the ocean was a natural fit," said Carla Silva, VP/GM, global head of licensing, King Features. "Partnering with an iconic fashion label like Von Dutch gives the cause greater visibility among style-savvy consumers who will be actively making our world better with each purchase — a portion of the proceeds goes back to The SeaCleaners."

"Fighting for a pollution-free ocean must mobilize all energies", said Yvan Bourgnon, President & Founder of The SeaCleaners. "Popeye and The SeaCleaners have been working together for two years to raise awareness for this cause. We are very grateful to Von Dutch for joining us. With this eco-designed collection, we are proud to partner with a pioneering brand that is leading the way for the fashion industry to develop new creation and production practices."

The Von Dutch x Popeye Collection line is available for purchase exclusively at specialty streetwear shops, select retailers, and vondutch.com .

Media Contacts:

Von Dutch

Jessica Meisels – Fingerprint Communications

Email: jessica@fingerprintcom.net

The SeaCleaners

Valérie Amant

Email: v.amant@theseacleaners.org

King Features

Nikki Liberatore – DKC News

Email: nikki_liberatore@dkcnews.com

The SeaCleaners (PRNewswire)

Popeye (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Von Dutch