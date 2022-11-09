TREASURE VALLEY STANDS FIRM IN UPHOLDING MORALITY

Treasure Valley's 1st AWARE Conference, organized by Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel, aims to unite Idaho constituents on topics of morality; igniting Godly action within Idaho, while declaring, guarding, and advancing political and religious freedoms founded in Biblical truth.

MERIDIAN, Id. , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AWARE Conference is a free community event to be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1-4pm at Wahooz Galaxy Event Center located at 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian, ID. The organizers have launched this event to educate, connect, and provide resources to encourage Treasure Valley residents to get involved in their local communities by standing firm on issues of morality.

Conference speakers include former Idaho Legislative Candidate, historian and current Idaho Republican Party County Youth Chair, Rachel Hazelip and former US Congressional Candidate, historian, best-selling author, and president of "Amerisearch, Inc.", William J. Federer.

Additionally, Pastor Marty Yost of Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel and Founder of AWARE Ministry, will be joined by area Pastors who will take part in the very first "Pastors United" forum showcasing to the community that they will stand arm-in-arm, answering the call by uniting the church body to act when issues of morality are brought to their attention. Pastors who have already answered the call include Pastor David Ax of Calvary Chapel Star, Pastor Jim Domen of Church United and Pastor Dan Davis of Calvary Chapel Mountain Home. All Treasure Valley Pastors are invited to reach out to Pastor Marty Yost to join in this portion of the event.

Pastor Marty shared, "We want to lovingly charge into our community and take an active role in our local community because we want to do the right thing. God's word shares, "for those who know the right thing and do not do it, to him it is sin" [James 4:17]. We want to do the right thing. We want to stand for morality."

Mountain Heights Calvary Chapel is a non-denominational Christian church committed to serving the Treasure Valley. They meet at Sawtooth Middle School located at 3730 N. Linder Rd. in Meridian, ID on Sundays at 10am for church service. For additional information on MHCC and AWARE Ministry, visit mountainheights.church

