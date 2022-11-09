Tiesta Tea Partners with Leading Midwest Grocery Chain Fresh Thyme Market to Launch Premium Tea Kiosk

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiesta Tea, a Chicago-based manufacturer of premium loose leaf teas, announced its launch of the Tea-Osk™, a loose leaf tea kiosk in all seventy-one Fresh Thyme Market stores across ten states.

Tiesta Tea’s Tea-Osk™ On Display at Fresh Thyme Market (PRNewswire)

The Tea-Osk can be found in the Bulk Foods Section of all Fresh Thyme Market locations. The Tea-Osk contains a selection of bulk loose leaf teas that can be purchased by the ounce, along with a wide selection of tea infusers, loose leaf teas in reusable tea canisters and matcha green tea sourced directly from Japan.

According to Tiesta Tea's President and Co-Founder Patrick Tannous, both companies' strong belief in sustainability and high quality, all-natural products made this partnership an ideal fit.

"Fresh Thyme Market is the Midwest's grocery leader in natural product assortment," Tannous said. "With the recent decline of retail stores solely focused on premium tea, we are excited to offer the Fresh Thyme shopper direct access to a premium tea experience in their own local grocery store, and to offer a great value in comparison to stand-alone tea stores."

"Tea is the 2nd most consumed beverage in the world next to water and can be found in almost 80% of all U.S. households," says Robert Abdee, Fresh Thyme Markets' Category Manager. "The cold weather months in the Midwest make tea a great product to warm our guests. Our partnership with Tiesta Tea shows our commitment to both premium tea and strong partnerships with locally owned Midwest companies."

Tiesta Tea provides high quality loose leaf teas focused on flavor and function. The company offers a wide variety of black, green and herbal loose leaf teas as well as tea infusers and filters, and has its headquarters and distribution center in Chicago, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. To learn more, visit the Tiesta website at tiestatea.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Fresh Thyme Market, a leading Midwest grocery store chain with seventy-one locations in ten states, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural and organic food at affordable prices. To learn more, follow Fresh Thyme on social media and visit their website at freshthyme.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tiesta Tea Company