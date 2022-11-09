Richmond American to Debut New Model Homes in Sahuarita

The Moonstone and the Sunstone will open this weekend at Entrada Del Pueblo

SAHUARITA, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that two brand-new, fully furnished model homes—the Moonstone and the Sunstone—will open for tours on Saturday, November 12 at Entrada Del Pueblo (RichmondAmerican.com/EntradaDelPueblo) in Sahuarita. This exciting addition to the popular Rancho Sahuarita masterplan boasts an inspired array of single- and two-story homes from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invitied to visit Entrada Del Pueblo for model home tours on Saturday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complimentary food will be served and a prize giveaway will be held. RSVPs are required.

More about Entrada Del Pueblo:

New single- and two-story homes from the low $300s

Seven inspired Seasons™ Collection floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Master-planned amenities, such as a community pool, sports courts, parks, trails, an amphitheater and a fitness center

Convenient access to downtown Tucson via I-19

Close proximity to notable schools and Sahuarita Lake

Special moving package and closing cost assistance offers currently available

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Entrada Del Pueblo will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at Richmond American's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Entrada Del Pueblo is located at 790 W. Calle Las Varitas in Sahuarita. For more information, call 520.498.4105 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

